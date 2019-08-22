Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market Outlook to 2026 Featuring Tate & Lyle, Koninklijke, Ingredion, Arla Foods, Ajinomoto

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for fortified food owing to the rising health consciousness among people and mandates on food fortification by government associations are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, higher costs of fortified products preventing large-scale usage are restraining the market growth.



Nutraceutical ingredients are derived from sources such as animal, plant, microbial, and synthetic, which provide health benefits, adding the basic nutritional value and functional benefits to various applications such as food, beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition, and personal care products.



Based on the application, the personal care segment has a growing prominence due to the changing consumer lifestyle, increasing inclination towards personal grooming, and the rise in per capita income, especially in developing countries.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising incomes, increasing buying force, and developing consumer demand for nutritional & health products.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Phytochemical and plant extracts

5.3 Omega-3 fatty acids

5.4 Minerals

5.5 Fibers & specialty carbohydrates

5.6 Carotenoids

5.7 Other Types



6 Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Personal care

6.3 Functional food

6.4 Functional beverages

6.5 Dietary supplements

6.6 Animal nutrition



7 Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K)

9.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

9.3 Ingredion Incorporated (U.S)

9.4 Arla Foods (Denmark)

9.5 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cbpyj



