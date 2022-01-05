Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Indication, Product, Technology, Application and Region

Jan 05, 2022, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immuno Oncology Assays Market Research Report by Indication, Product, Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market size was estimated at USD 4,125.32 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,733.10 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.07% reaching USD 9,577.67 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Immuno Oncology Assays Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, BioAgilytix Labs, LLC, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Creative Biolabs, Inc., ElsaLys Biotech SA, Eurofins DiscoverX Products, LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Foundation Medicine, Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, Nanostring Technologies, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, Sartorius AG, The General Electric Company, The Smithers Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Twist Bioscience Corporation.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Growing incidences of cancer
5.2.2. Adoption of targeted therapy over other treatment options
5.2.3. Development of bioinformatic tools enhancing the drug development process
5.2.4. Rise in healthcare expenditure and healthcare insurance
5.2.5. Technological advancement and R&D for the treatment of cancer
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Unfavorable regulatory and reimbursement scenario
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Clinical trials to cure different cancers in immunotherapy
5.4.2. Companion diagnostics have the potential to improve immunotherapy efficacy and ensure greater safety
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Cancer limiting the immune response
6. Immuno Oncology Assays Market, by Indication
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Bladder Cancer
6.3. Colorectal Cancer
6.4. Lung Cancer
6.5. Melanoma
7. Immuno Oncology Assays Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables
7.3. Software
8. Immuno Oncology Assays Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Flow Cytometry
8.3. Immunoassay
8.4. Ngs
8.5. PCR
9. Immuno Oncology Assays Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Clinical Diagnostics
9.3. Research
10. Americas Immuno Oncology Assays Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Immuno Oncology Assays Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Immuno Oncology Assays Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
14.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
14.3. BioAgilytix Labs, LLC
14.4. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
14.5. Creative Biolabs, Inc.
14.6. ElsaLys Biotech SA
14.7. Eurofins DiscoverX Products, LLC
14.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
14.9. Foundation Medicine, Inc.
14.10. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
14.11. Illumina, Inc.
14.12. Merck KGaA
14.13. Nanostring Technologies, Inc.
14.14. NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
14.15. PerkinElmer, Inc.
14.16. QIAGEN GmbH
14.17. Sartorius AG
14.18. The General Electric Company
14.19. The Smithers Group Inc.
14.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
14.21. Twist Bioscience Corporation
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxw48
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article