Global Immunoassay Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immunoassay Systems estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Enzyme Immunoassay, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Immunoassay Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Rapid Tests Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Rapid Tests segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 218-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Tosoh Bioscience Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Immunoassay Systems: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Steady Growth Projected for World Immunoassay Systems Market

Expanding Applications Boost Market Prospects

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Underpins Value

Growth

Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions

Expansion in Healthcare Infrastructure & Rising Healthcare

Awareness Fuel Demand in Developing Regions

Global Competitor Market Shares

Immunoassay Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (USA)

DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy)

Fujirebio, Inc. (Japan)

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Quidel Corporation (USA)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthineers (USA)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Tosoh Bioscience Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bespoke Solutions Energize Market Growth

Multiplex Immunoassays Accelerate Overall Market Expansion

ELISA - Preferred Immunoassay Test in Research and Diagnostic

Applications

Automation of ELISA - Enabling its Sustenance

Growing Popularity of Multiplexing Deters ELISA Market

Commoditization: A Key Issue Facing ELISA Product Manufacturers

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Gain Prominence

Waning Demand for Radioimmunoassay Systems

Immunoassays Solidify their Role in Biomarker Detection

SERS - An Attractive Readout Strategy

Automated Immunoassay Systems - In Line with Automation Trend

Point-of-Care (POC) and Digital immunoassay (DIA) Systems Make

Substantial Gains

Miniaturization Aids Roll Out of Sophisticated POC and DIA Systems

Ultra-Sensitive Platforms Set to Proliferate the Market

Infectious Disease Diagnosis - Primary Application Area

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases - An Opportunity

Indicator

Growing Significance in Cancer Care

Sustained Opportunities in Endocrine Testing Procedures

Diabetes Testing

Prenatal Testing

Vital Role in Blood Processing Applications

Blood Grouping and Typing

Food Sciences and Quality Control Offer Robust Growth Verticals

Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in New & Niche Application

Verticals: A Review

Environmental Testing

Drugs of Abuse Testing (DAT)

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)

Immune Diseases

Expanding Use Case in Biomedical Research Processes Amplifies

Demand

Consolidation of Hospitals and Labs Triggers Robust Growth

Opportunities

Rising Medical Needs of Aging Population - A Market Driver



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 65

