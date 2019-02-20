Global Immunoprecipitation Market 2019-2024 by Product (Kit, Reagent (Antibodies, Magnetic Buffer)), Type (Individual IP, Coimmunoprecipitation, CHIP)

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoprecipitation Market by Product (Kit, Reagent (Antibodies, Magnetic Buffer)), Type (Individual IP, Coimmunoprecipitation, CHIP), End User (Academics, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing research activity in the life sciences industry is expected to drive the overall growth of the immunoprecipitation market.

The immunoprecipitation market is projected to reach USD 750 million by 2024 from USD 560 million in 2018, at CAGR of 5.0% during forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing number of research activities in the life sciences industry and the growing need to identify antigens associated with autoimmune diseases (through antigen-antibody interaction to understand disease mechanisms and develop relevant drugs targeting these diseases). However, the presence of alternative technologies for protein purification is expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.



The kits segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The immunoprecipitation market, by product, has been categorized into three major segments - kits, reagents, and accessories. The kits segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2024. The need for repeat purchase of kits, coupled with the increasing number of IP assays to isolate and purify antigens, forms a major driver for the growth of this segment.



The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The immunoprecipitation market, by end user, has been categorized into three major segments - academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2024. The increasing demand for protein-based drugs to drive the demand for immunoprecipitation in this end-user segment will support market growth.



Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In the immunoprecipitation market, Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the major markets for immunoprecipitation in the Asia Pacific. Increasing investments by governments and industries, growing biotechnology research in these regions, and rising awareness about personalized therapeutics are expected to drive the growth of these markets during the forecast period.

The immunoprecipitation market comprises major providers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abcam (UK), Merck KGaA (Germany).



