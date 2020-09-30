Global Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing estimated at US$19.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Immunoglobulin diagnostic tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Diagnostic Test segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957027/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Free Light Chain Diagnostic Tests Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Free Light Chain Diagnostic Tests segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 245-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam PLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin SpA

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957027/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Immunoglobulin diagnostic tests (Test Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Immunoglobulin diagnostic tests (Test Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Immunoglobulin diagnostic tests (Test Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Diagnostic Test (Test Type)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Diagnostic Test (Test Type)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 9: C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Diagnostic Test (Test Type)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Free Light Chain Diagnostic Tests (Test Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Free Light Chain Diagnostic Tests (Test Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Free Light Chain Diagnostic Tests (Test Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Complement System Proteins Diagnostic Tests (Test

Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Complement System Proteins Diagnostic Tests (Test

Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 15: Complement System Proteins Diagnostic Tests (Test

Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 16: Haptoglobin Diagnostic Tests (Test Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Haptoglobin Diagnostic Tests (Test Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Haptoglobin Diagnostic Tests (Test Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Prealbumin Diagnostic Tests (Test Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Prealbumin Diagnostic Tests (Test Type) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Prealbumin Diagnostic Tests (Test Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Enzyme-Based Immunoassay (Technology) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Enzyme-Based Immunoassay (Technology) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Enzyme-Based Immunoassay (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Immunoturbidity Assay (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Immunoturbidity Assay (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Immunoturbidity Assay (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Radioimmunoassay (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Radioimmunoassay (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Radioimmunoassay (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Chemiluminescence Assay (Technology) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Chemiluminescence Assay (Technology) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 33: Chemiluminescence Assay (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 34: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 35: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Infectious Disease Testing (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Infectious Disease Testing (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 39: Infectious Disease Testing (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 40: Oncology Testing (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Oncology Testing (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Oncology Testing (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 43: Endocrine Testing (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Endocrine Testing (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Endocrine Testing (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Autoimmune Disease Testing (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 47: Autoimmune Disease Testing (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 48: Autoimmune Disease Testing (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Allergy Testing (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Allergy Testing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 51: Allergy Testing (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Toxicology Testing (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Toxicology Testing (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 54: Toxicology Testing (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: United States Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 56: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in the United

States by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 57: United States Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in US$

Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 59: United States Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 60: United States Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: United States Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 63: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 64: Canadian Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 65: Canadian Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Historic

Market Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 67: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: Canadian Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Canadian Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 71: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 72: Canadian Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 73: Japanese Market for Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Japanese Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Immunoprotein

Diagnostic Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 77: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Japan in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 78: Japanese Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 80: Japanese Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 82: Chinese Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market by

Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 85: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Chinese Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 87: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 88: Chinese Demand for Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Chinese Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 91: European Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: European Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: European Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: European Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 98: European Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 99: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 100: European Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 101: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: European Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 103: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in France by

Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: French Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: French Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: French Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 107: French Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 108: French Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: French Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: French Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 112: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: German Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: German Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: German Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 116: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 117: German Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: German Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 121: Italian Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Italian Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market by

Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 124: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 125: Italian Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 126: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 127: Italian Demand for Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Italian Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Immunoprotein Diagnostic

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: United Kingdom Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 134: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 135: United Kingdom Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 137: United Kingdom Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type:

2020-2027



Table 140: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 143: Rest of Europe Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 144: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 146: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in

Asia-Pacific by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Asia-Pacific Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 157: Rest of World Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Rest of World Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Historic Market Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 159: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market Analysis in

Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 161: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Rest of

World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of World Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of World Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of World Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957027/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

