Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market to 2025: Market will Grow at a CAGR of 12.5% - Key Vendors are AbbVie, Amgen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, & Merck & Co

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market will grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years, and the introduction of novel products has increased the acceptance of immunotherapy drugs in the market. The market is fueled by an upsurge in the incidence of lifestyle and chronic disease globally, reduction in disease recurrence, increasing product approval, and high preference for immunotherapy over traditional chemotherapy.



The growing market trend continues and is becoming one of the increasingly accepted treatments across many countries worldwide. The manufacturers are focusing on new approvals, collaboration, and development of new products due to the increase in demand for immunotherapy drugs for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Most of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominant sales such as AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson and Johnson, and Merck & Co., Inc.



North America accounted for the largest share of the global immunotherapy drugs market in 2018. The US dominates the market owing to the presence of most of the immunotherapy drugs manufacturers in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing incidence of lifestyle diseases, increasing adoption of novel treatment, and low manufacturing cost.



By Drug Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Vaccines

Non-specific Immunotherapies

Adaptive Cell Therapy

Others

The monoclonal antibodies segment occupied the largest share in 2018 and is expected to grow at low-double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. The adaptive cell therapy segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.



By Treatment Area:

Cancer

Inflammation and Autoimmune Disease

Infectious Disease

Others

In 2018, the cancer segment occupied the largest share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising incidence of cancer globally and increasing preference for immunotherapy as a first line of treatment.



North America is dominant in the global immunotherapy drugs market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The significant share of the North America market comes from the US due to the availability of favorable reimbursement policies.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Research Competitive Analysis - The global immunotherapy drugs market has massive growth opportunities in both developed and developing regions. The introduction of a novel product with affordable drug cost is expected to increase the competition among the market players.



Many companies are currently focused on approvals, collaboration, and development of new products related to immunotherapy drugs due to increased demand for this therapy to treat various disease types.



For instance, in January 2019, BioNTech AG inked a deal with MAB Discovery GmbH to acquire MAB's operational antibody generation unit. The acquisition helps to expand BioNTech, which is a top privately-held developer of RNA-based therapeutics, further into monoclonal antibody (mAb) development to develop new treatments that combine technologies of both the companies.



In June 2018, Novartis received European approval for Aimovig, for the prevention of migraine in adults, and it works by blocking the activity of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) that is involved in migraine attacks. It is the only treatment specifically designed for migraine prevention to be approved in the European Union. In addition, other leading vendors are focusing on hugely investing in R&D activities to develop new products to obtain a high share in the market.

Key Takeaways:

Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the immunotherapy drugs industry.

Factors influencing the growth of the immunotherapy drugs market.

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

Prediction analysis of the immunotherapy drugs market in both developed and developing regions.

Key insights related to major segments of the immunotherapy drugs market.

Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

Key Competitive Facts



Increasing disease incidence, aging population, promising repayment or reimbursement plans in few nations, and enormous R&D activities for the immunotherapy drug development are the major factors driving the market growth.

With more than 8,000 ongoing trials for cancer immunotherapy, a huge amount of study concentrated on checkpoint inhibitors (CPi) and combinations with chemotherapies, targeted therapies, and other immune-oncology (IO) agents.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



High preference of immunotherapy over traditional chemotherapy

Growing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases

Opportunities



Emergence of biosimilars

Increasing opportunities in the emerging market

Restraints



High immunotherapy treatment costs

Complex manufacturing process

Vendor Profiles



AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Companies to Watch For



Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly and Company Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ln0qz0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

