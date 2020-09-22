Global Immunotherapy in Oncology Startup Identification Report 2020-2026 with Profiles of 50+ Players

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunotherapy in Oncology Startup Identification" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cancer Immunotherapy is a very dynamic technological field and the global market is expected to grow and reach US$ 126.9 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2026

Over 110 startups working in the field of Onco-Immunotherapy were identified

With an increasing number of people with cancer (17 million of new cases of cancer worldwide) and the need of new treatments, the immunotherapy domain sees the arrival of numerous startups every year. In this highly diverse and rapidly changing ecosystem, it is crucial to identify new players and monitor their activities to determine opportunities, threats, potential partnerships and collaborations. Because of their small size and technological diversity, these young companies are hard to identify by conventional approaches (web searches, workshops etc.).

In this report, the publisher has therefore investigated Onco-Immunotherapy-related patents in order to identify startups through their patent filings. More than 110 startups incorporated between 2010 and 2019 were thus identified, and for over 50 of them, the report describes their main activity, products, patents, and key people among their staff. This study reveals that Cell Adoptive Transfer (e.g. CAR-T cell) is by far the technology explored the most by startups working in the field of immunotherapy in oncology. Immune checkpoint inhibitor/modulator, bispecific antibody and vaccine are also technologies of interest for some startups identified.

Detecting hidden companies:

Looking at patent documents makes it possible to identify companies that do not communicate much or even at all. It is a good way to detect companies that could not be found using more conventional methods (e.g. trade fairs, conferences, web searches, etc.).

Assessing the technology:

Technology is one of the keys to a startup's success and being able to understand and assess it is highly valuable. The specification of a patent document includes a lot of technical information that can be used to determine the advantages brought by new inventions. The patent claims can also be used to determine the protection the applicant is asking for, and therefore where its interest resides.

Identifying the key people:

The success of a startup is strongly linked to the team that composes it. It is therefore important to know the founders and inventors to assess the odds of its success. Patents enable the identification of inventors inside the companies. These inventors are technical experts who have laid the foundation of the technology the startup is developing. Describing the background of key people can help in understanding the startup project, and their history can reveal the extent of the know-how they have accumulated.

Startup Identification

Startups have been identified by screening the patent documents published in 2019/2020 claiming Immunotherapy in Oncology. For each startup identified, the report provides a complete description of its activity and pipeline, with a link for ongoing clinical trials. Information about funding rounds and subsidies are also described.

Patent Description

This report includes a detailed description of all the patents filed by identified startups. The elements provided in each overview slide provide essential information to quickly understand the patented technology. For each patent family described, the publication number of Granted/Registered and Pending members are provided, as well as the abstract, the first claim, relevant information about the invention and the most relevant figure explaining how the invention can be carried out.

Key People Description

This report includes a description of the key people and/or inventors involved in each selected startup. Knowing the key people behind a startup helps assessing its chances of success by determining their individual strength and their complementarity. This report is focused on the description of the people who have a technical background. For each key person, the report shows a summary of their educational background, employment history, as well as their other current activities and a link to their LinkedIn profiles.

Report's Key Features

PDF with > 280+ slides

Identification & mapping of the startups that recently started to work in the field of Onco-Immunotherapy.

Segmentation by technology (Immune check point inhibitor, Adoptive cell transfer, Bispecific antibody, Vaccine etc.)

Description of the startups and their pipeline, funding rounds and subsidies.

Presentation of all their published patent families.

Description of key people and their background.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

Objectives of the report

Scope of the report

2. METHODOLOGY

Patent search, selection and analysis

Search strategy

Terminologies for patent analysis

Segmentation

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Startups mapping

Key facts

Summary table of the identified companies

Summary table of companies with little information available

4. NEW STARTUPS

59 Startup profiles

5. PUBLISHER PRESENTATION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7i78zz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

