Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market to 2023

The "Interventional Cardiology: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The combined global market for ICD devices totals nearly $8bn, and is expected to climb at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2023.

Markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries. This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) products market. Types of cardiac defibrillators covered by the scope of this report include ICDs, subcutaneous ICDs (S-ICDs), and cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillators (CRT-Ds).

The most influential driver of the global ICDs market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) as a result of the expanding geriatric population and an increasing prevalence of CVD risk factors such as obesity and diabetes.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

i. Cardiac rhythm disorders overview

ii. Global implantable cardioverter defibrillator products market

Exhibit ES-1: Global implantable cardioverter defibrillator products market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit ES-2: Global implantable cardioverter defibrillator products market, by country/region, 2018

a. Market drivers and limiters

Exhibit ES-3: Drivers and limiters of growth - implantable cardioverter defibrillator products

b. Device segment insights

c. Technology trends

d. Market leaders

e. Competitive strategies

f. Emerging competition

iii. Methodology

1. Cardiac Rhythm Disorders Overview

Exhibit 1-1: Estimated prevalence rates of conduction disorders and cardiac arrhythmias, based on healthcare utilization, select countries

Exhibit 1-2: Estimated number of hospital discharges for conduction disorders and cardiac arrhythmias, select countries

1.1 Sick sinus syndrome

1.2 Bradycardia

1.3 Heart block

1.4 Tachycardia

1.5 Atrial fibrillation

Exhibit 1-3: Estimated prevalence of atrial fibrillation, select countries, 2018

1.6 Heart failure

Exhibit 1-4: Estimated prevalence of chronic heart failure, select countries, 2018

Exhibit 1-5: Estimated prevalence of acute decompensated heart failure, select countries, 2018

1.7 Diagnosis and treatment

1.8 Bibliography

2. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Products

2.1 Implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems

Exhibit 2-1: Generic NBD codes for implantable cardioverter defibrillators

2.1.1 Implantable cardioverter defibrillator products

Exhibit 2-2: Selected ICDs and manufacturers

Exhibit 2-3: Selected CRT-Ds and manufacturers

2.1.2 Developments in implantable cardioverter defibrillator technology

2.2 Bibliography

3. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Products Market

3.1 Global market insights

3.1.1 Market value

Exhibit 3-1: ICD products, global market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-2: ICD products, global market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-2

Exhibit 3-3: Global ICD products market, share by country/region, 2018

Exhibit 3-4: Global ICD product sales, global market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23

3.1.2 Technology trends

3.1.3 Market drivers and limiters

Exhibit 3-5: Drivers and limiters of market growth - ICD products

3.1.4 ICD products overview

Exhibit 3-6: ICD products, global market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23

3.1.5 Market leaders

3.1.6 Competitive strategies

3.1.7 Emerging competition

3.2 Global competitors

Exhibit 3-7: Global ICD products market, share by supplier, 2018

3.3 Market forecast

3.3.1 Market forecast: US

Exhibit 3-8: US ICD implantations, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-9: US ICD product sales, market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23

3.3.2 Market forecast: five major EU markets

Exhibit 3-10: 5EU ICD implantations, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-11: 5EU ICD product sales, market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-2

3.3.3 Market forecast: Japan

Exhibit 3-12: Japanese ICD implantations, procedure volumes forecast (000s), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-13: Japanese ICD product sales, market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23

3.3.4 Market forecast: rest of the world

Exhibit 3-14: RoW ICD product sales, market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23

3.4 Bibliography

Appendix: Company Listing

