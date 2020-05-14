Global Implantable Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Technological Advancements, New Product Launches and Product Regulatory Approvals
May 14, 2020, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Implantable Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers a range of products. Some products are disease-specific, whereas others are used across all patients and in general for health management. This study will enable the audience to understand and gain insights into the current market and will forecast the changing market scenario. The data provided can help users understand which market segments (products and end-users) are expected to grow at higher rates, factors driving growth, factors limiting growth, key opportunity areas and more.
The discussion and analysis cover the following market factors:
- Key market analysis.
- Market dynamics (drivers and restraints).
- Market forecast period: 2018-2025.
- Competitive developments and landscape.
- Geographic regional analysis.
- The regulatory scenario in major regions.
- Profiles of key market players.
The report includes:
- 93 tables
- Detailed overview of the global market for implantable remote patient monitoring devices
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Discussion of underlying opportunities in the implantable remote patient monitoring devices marketplace with the integration of internet of things (IoT) and wireless technologies for the efficient diagnosis and treatment of diseases
- Assessment of factors driving the industry's growth, current trends, market opportunities and restraints, and rapid technological advancements that'll shape and influence the future marketplace
- Market share analysis of the major global corporations, their key competitive landscape, product developments, marketing strategies, SWOT analyses, and revenue forecasts
- Emphasis on the stringent govt. regulations as well as new product innovations with the increasing adoption of the miniaturized multi-sensing devices in chronic disease management and self-health management
- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Abbott, Boston Scientific Inc., Medtronic, OrthoSensor Inc., Profusa Inc., Qura Inc., and Senseonics Holdings Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition and Overview
- Drivers and Restraints
- Market Insights and Trends
- Key Competitive Factors
- Product Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Key Market Trends
- Increasing Demand for Implantable Remote Patient Monitoring Devices
- Strategic Initiatives
- Technological Advancements, New Product Launches and Product Regulatory Approvals
- Growing Demand for mHealth Applications
- R&D
- Market Drivers
- Expanding Healthcare Awareness and Infrastructure
- Growing Disease
- Growing Geriatric Populations
- Growing Popularity
- Strategic Initiatives
- Other Factors
- Market Restraints
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Product Recalls
- Privacy Issues
- Battery Life
- Other Restraints
Chapter 5 Analysis of Market Factors
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Overview
- Porter's Five Forces
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Overview
- Drivers and Restraints
- Market Insights and Trends
- Key Competitive Factors
- Implantable Cardiovascular Monitoring Devices
- Implantable Brain Monitoring Devices
- Gastrointestinal Monitoring
- Implantable Hematological Monitoring Devices
- Implantable Respiratory Monitoring Devices
- Implantable Musculoskeletal Monitoring Devices
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Indication
- Overview
- Cardiovascular
- Brain Disorders
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Diabetes
- Chronic Respiratory Diseases
- Musculoskeletal Diseases
- Other Indications
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
- Overview
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Homecare Organizations
- Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Regulatory Structure: Medical Devices
- Regulatory Background
- Regulatory Systems for Medical Devices by Country/Region
- U.S.
- European Union
- Japan
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Key Developments
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Angel Medical Systems Inc.
- Bioness Inc.
- Biotronik Se & Co. Kg
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Dexcom Inc.
- Endotronix Inc.
- Harvard Bioscience Inc.
- Injectsense Inc.
- Integrated Sensing Systems Inc.
- Lindacare Nv
- Medico S.P.A.
- Medtronic
- Microport Scientific Corp.
- Orthosensor Inc.
- Profusa Inc.
- Qura Inc.
- Senseonics Holdings Inc.
- Shree Pacetronix Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7anaoy
