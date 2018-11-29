Global Impregnating Resins Market to 2023 Featuring Key Players - Elantas GmbH, Axalta Coatings System, Von Roll, Hitachi Chemicals and Kyocera

DUBLIN, Nov 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Impregnating Resins Market by Type (Solventless, Solvent-based), Application (Motors and Generators, Home Appliances, Transformers, and Automotive Components), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of impregnating resins was USD 1,332.3 million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4%, between 2018 and 2023, owing to the increased demand from automotive and electronic components.

Impregnating resins are resins used for secondary protection or insulation purposes. They are mainly used in electrical & electronics and automotive industries in applications; such as motors, transformers, home appliances, and auto components. These resins cure completely when applied to the surface of an object. They provide electrical insulation, high mechanical stability, safety from environmental influences and enhanced heat dissipation for copper windings and coils.

Impregnating resins can be categorized, as solvent-based, solventless, and others. The resins used in these types are modified polyesters, epoxies, phenolics, unsaturated polyesters, bisphenol-A, alkyds, polyurethanes, and others. Solvents used in these systems are mainly styrenes, toluenes, xylenes, and others.

The other impregnating resin types are waterborne and solvent-free. The water-based resin systems are systems in which water is used as a solvent in place of styrene, toluene, and other solvents. The solvent-free systems are environmentally-friendly resin systems where the monomer is not present.

The major applications in which these resins are used are motors, transformers, generators, home appliances, automotive parts, among others. Motors and generators are the major application in which these resins are mainly used, followed by home appliances, and others.

The impregnating resins market is mainly driven by the growing demand from electrical & electronics and automotive industries. The growing requirement for increased safety and security features in automotive and electrical components necessitate the use of these resins in their manufacturing.

The key participants in the impregnating resins market include Elantas GmbH (Germany), Axalta Coatings System (US), Von Roll Holdings AG (Switzerland), Hitachi Chemicals Company Ltd. (Japan), and Kyocera Corporation (Japan). The major regions covered in the impregnating resins market include North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Impregnating Resins Market

4.2 Impregnating Resins Market, By Type

4.3 Impregnating Resins Market, By Application

4.4 Impregnating Resins Market, By Region

4.5 North American Impregnating Resins Market, By Application and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancement in the Automotive Industry

5.2.1.2 Augmentation and Modernization of the Transmission & Distribution Network

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Electricity, Globally

5.2.1.4 Growth of Renewable Energy

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 Less Efficiency of Solvent-Based Resin Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adopting Smart Grid Technology

5.2.3.2 Product Innovation and Continuous R&D

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Impregnating Resins Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solvent-Based

6.2.1 Increased Use in Emerging Countries to Drive the Demand

6.3 Solventless

6.3.1 Increased Use in Developed Regions and Eco-Friendly Properties to Drive the Demand

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Need for Eco-Friendly Solutions in Automotive and Electrical & Electronics Industries to Drive the Demand



7 Impregnating Resins Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Motors and Generators

7.2.1 Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization to Drive Demand in the Motors and Generators Application

7.3 Transformers

7.3.1 Smart Grids and Increasing Electricity Demand to Drive the Market During the Forecast Period

7.4 Home Appliances

7.4.1 Increasing Consumer Demand and Urbanization to Drive the Market Between 2018 and 2023

7.5 Automotive Components

7.5.1 Increasing Demand and Innovative Technologies to Drive the Market

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Increasing Demand in Construction Industry to Drive the Market During the Forecast Period



8 Impregnating Resins Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Us

8.2.1.1 US Accounted for the Largest Market Size for Impregnating Resins in North America

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 New Technologies and Improved Investments By the Government Will Drive the Market

8.2.3 Mexico

8.2.3.1 Automotive Components and Home Appliances Applications to Drive the Impregnating Resins Market

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Rapid Growth of the Electrical & Electronics Industry to Drive the Impregnating Resins Market

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Automotive Components Application to Grow at A High Rate in the Impregnating Resins Market in France

8.3.3 Spain

8.3.3.1 Rising Global as Well as Domestic Demand for Automobiles Will Drive the Impregnating Resins Market

8.3.4 UK

8.3.4.1 Strong Automotive and Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Bases Drive the Impregnating Resins Market

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.5.1 Investment in Renewable Energy Will Drive the Impregnating Resins Market

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 China Accounted for the Largest Market Share of Impregnating Resins in APAC

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Growth in Demand for Electric Cars and Technological Developments Will Drive the Impregnating Resins Market

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Rapid Growth in the Industrial Sector to Propel the Impregnating Resins Market in India

8.4.4 Taiwan

8.4.4.1 Augmentation and Modernization of the Transmission & Distribution Network to Propel the Market

8.4.5 Rest of APAC

8.5 RoW

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.1.1 Strong Automotive Manufacturing Base in the Region is Responsible for the Large Market Share of the Country

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.2.1 Growth in Renewable Energy Will Drive the Impregnating Resins Market

8.5.3 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

9.2.1 Elantas

9.2.2 Axalta Coating Systems

9.2.3 Von Roll Holdings

9.2.4 Hitachi Chemicals

9.2.5 Kyocera Corporation

9.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

9.3.1 New Product Launch

9.3.2 Investment & Expansion

9.3.3 Acquisition



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Elantas

10.2 Axalta Coating Systems

10.3 Von Roll Holdings

10.4 Hitachi Chemicals

10.5 Kyocera Corporation

10.6 3M Company

10.7 AEV

10.8 Momentive

10.9 Vuki

10.10 Wacker Chemie

10.11 Other Players

10.11.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals

10.11.2 Bodo Moller Chemie Group

10.11.3 Denmark Group

10.11.4 Ranbar Electrical Materials

10.11.5 Robnor Resinlab



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jz4x5w/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

