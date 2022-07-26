Global In-app Advertising Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-app Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-app advertising market reached a value of US$ 110.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 343.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.73% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Mobile app advertising refers to a monetizing strategy that enables advertisers to promote their products and services on smartphone applications. The mobile app requests an advertisement from the network, which uses an algorithm to identify and deliver the most suitable advertisement to the user in real-time.

Some of the commonly used in-app advertisement formats include banners, interstitials, video units and rich media ads. In comparison to the traditional advertisements, in-app ads are more user friendly, can be customized according to the user's requirements and offer advanced location targeting features that improve consumer engagement and retention.



Easy accessibility to high-speed internet and the increasing utilization of smartphones and tablets are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In recent years, the amount of information utilized through the applications installed in smartphones has significantly increased. Manufacturers and service providers promote their products through innovative video ads to reach a broader consumer base and generate quality leads.

Furthermore, extensive utilization of mobile applications to access social media, along with the advent of online gaming, is facilitating the market growth. In-app advertisers use ad space available in mobile-based online games to promote their products, while offering rewards, extended game time and other benefits.

Additionally, the implementation of location-based technology to track customers and advertise personalized content is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Advertisers can monitor the consumer's location and their preferences to provide useful recommendations about the products and services available nearby. Other factors, including the penetration of broadband services and rapid urbanization, especially in the developing economies, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amobee Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited), Apple Inc., BYYD Inc., Chartboost Inc., Facebook Inc., Flurry Inc. (Verizon Media), Google AdMob (Google Inc.), InMobi (InMobi Pte Ltd.), MoPub Inc. (Twitter), One by AOL (AOL), Tapjoy Inc. and Tune Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global in-app advertising market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global in-app advertising market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the advertising type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global in-app advertising market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global In-app Advertising Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Advertising Type

6.1 Banner Ads

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Interstitial Ads

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Rich Media Ads

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Video Ads

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Platform

7.1 Android

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 iOS

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Messaging

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Entertainment

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Gaming

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online Shopping

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Payment and Ticketing

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Amobee Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited)

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Apple Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 BYYD Inc.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Chartboost Inc.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Facebook Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Flurry Inc. (Verizon Media)

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Google AdMob (Google Inc.)

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 InMobi (InMobi Pte Ltd.)

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 MoPub Inc. (Twitter)

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 One by AOL (AOL)

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 Tapjoy Inc.

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12 Tune Inc.

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

