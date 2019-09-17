Global In-app Advertising Markets, 2019-2025 - Market Forerunners are Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Verizon

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In-app Advertising Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global In-app Advertising Market size is expected to reach $220 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 18.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

In today's internet-driven marketing, In-app advertising has become prominent and a preferred mode of promotion. In-app advertising is done through various modes including banner advertisements, video advertisements, and interstitials. These are used for promoting several brands and products. Nowadays, advertisers leverage in-app Private Marketplaces (PMPs) for improving campaign return-on-investment (ROI) and offer protection against fraudulent methods.

In-app advertising offers companies sophisticated data tracking and audience targeting features. It further enables marketers to reach customers with accuracy, being an effective medium to capture the consumers' attention. Also, advertisers can connect geo-location data for ensuring that they can reach users at the right place and time. Several smartphone users tend to spend a huge amount of their routing in using applications for messaging, voice/video calling, ticket booking, and gaming. Application-based advertising can be integrated easily with such applications to reach prospective customers.

Based on Platform, the market is segmented into Android, iOS and Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Banner Ads, Rich Media Ads, Interstitial Ads, Video Ads and Others. Banner ads segment was dominant in the market. Nevertheless, the interstitial ads segment shows a strong potential to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Interstitial ads or full-screen ads consist of a video, image, or text that is shown during transitions in a mobile application.

These ads are streamlined with pauses or breaks in the content, due to which, they become less intrusive and provide a more immersive experience. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Messaging, Entertainment, Online Shopping, Gaming, Payments & Ticketing and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key Companies Profiled in the report include Facebook, Inc., Twitter, Inc., Apple, Inc., Google, Inc., The Rubicon Project, Inc., InMobi Pte Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., Tapjoy, Inc. and Chartboost, Inc.

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Apple, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Facebook, Inc., and Verizon Communications, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the In-App Advertising Market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global In-app Advertising Market by Platform

4.1 Global In-app Advertising Android Market

4.2 Global In-app Advertising iOS Market

4.3 Global In-app Advertising Others Market



Chapter 5. Global In-app Advertising Market by Type

5.1 Global In-app Advertising Banner Ads Market

5.2 Global In-app Advertising Rich Media Ads Market

5.3 Global In-app Advertising Interstitial Ads Market

5.4 Global In-app Advertising Video Ads Market

5.5 Global Other Type In-app Advertising Market



Chapter 6. Global In-app Advertising Market by Application

6.1 Global Messaging In-app Advertising Market

6.2 Global Entertainment In-app Advertising Market

6.3 Global Online Shopping In-app Advertising Market

6.4 Global Gaming In-app Advertising Market

6.5 Global Payments and Ticketing In-app Advertising Market

6.6 Global Others In-app Advertising Market



Chapter 7. Global In-app Advertising Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Facebook, Inc.

Twitter, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Google, Inc.

The Rubicon Project, Inc.

InMobi Pte Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Tapjoy, Inc.

Chartboost, Inc.

