Global In-Building Wireless Market (2020 to 2025) - 5G for Indoor Coverage Presents Opportunities
Oct 16, 2020, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Building Wireless Market by Component (Infrastructure [DAS and Small Cell] and Services), Business Model (Service Providers, Enterprises, and Neutral Host Operators), Venue, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in-building wireless market size is projected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2020 to USD 18.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.9%.
Major factors such as the need for unique and defined network quality and public safety requirements in buildings are expected to drive the global in-building wireless market. However, the initial cost of network infrastructure deployment may act as a challenge for the market.
Small cell segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Wireless service providers deploy small cells to provide seamless connectivity to end-users in a remote region, as small cells can reuse the wireless frequency available from the existing spectrum, thereby increasing the spectrum efficiency and data transfer capacity. Small cells help the end-user to increase network coverage inside the building area. Small cell networks are the latest emerging technology that is used by telecom network operators to enhance the network coverage and capacity by filling up the network gaps between the existing macrocells.
Training, support, and maintenance services to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Training, support, and maintenance services play an important role in the deployment of an in-building wireless network. These services are designed to optimize the performance and maximize the uptime in the operator's network. Support services are designed to provide critical support in network failure, issues related to coverage, capacity, and bandwidth of the network. Maintenance services include regularly updating the system, monitoring the performance of the network form time-to-time, and ensuring security checks on the network. This enables enterprises to save their cost on network downtime or failure. Training services help businesses to educate their workforce on new technologies
Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the In-building wireless market in 2020
The APAC is an emerging region in the in-building wireless market. China, Japan, and Australia are the major countries contributing to the growth in APAC. APAC also constitutes major economies, such as Singapore, South Korea, and India. Japan, China, and Australia as essential for the growth of the in-building wireless market in this region. Japan and China are the largest manufacturing economies that produce automobiles, IT products, and electronic products. The manufacturing paradigm has changed considerably with industry seeking advanced technologies such as robotics and big data analytics becoming popular among them.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the In-Building Wireless Market
4.2 Market in North America, by Venue and Business Model
4.3 Market in Europe, by Venue and Business Model
4.4 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Venue and Business Model
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Network Coverage and Capacity
5.2.1.2 Construction of Buildings Focused on Modern and Sustainable Concepts
5.2.1.3 Trend Shift Toward Smart and Intelligent Buildings
5.2.1.4 Business Assurance for Mission-Critical Applications
5.2.1.5 Lack of Investment from Carriers in Large Venues
5.2.1.6 Public Safety Requirements in Buildings
5.2.1.7 Rapid Technological Advancements
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Privacy and Security Concerns
5.2.2.2 Proving Economic Backhaul Connectivity Across Small and Medium Buildings
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Availability of Unlicensed Spectrum-Cbrs and Multefire Bands
5.2.3.2 5G for Indoor Coverage
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Rising Deployments of Private Networks
5.3 Regulatory Implications
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Use Cases
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Average Selling Price
5.10 COVID-19 Outlook for the In-Building Wireless Market
6 In-Building Wireless Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Infrastructure
6.2.1 Distributed Antenna System
6.2.1.1 Head End Units
6.2.1.2 Remote Units
6.2.1.3 Repeaters
6.2.1.4 Antennas
6.2.2 Small Cells
6.2.2.1 Femtocells
6.2.2.2 Picocells
6.2.2.3 Microcells
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Network Design
6.3.2 Integration and Deployment
6.3.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance
7 In-Building Wireless Market, by Business Model
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Business Model: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Business Model: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Service Providers
7.3 Enterprises
7.4 Neutral Host Operators
8 In-Building Wireless Market, by Venue
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Venues: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Venues: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Large Venues
8.3 Medium Venues
8.4 Small Venues
9 In-Building Wireless Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 End-user: Market Drivers
9.1.2 End-user: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Government
9.3 Transportation and Logistics
9.4 Hospitality
9.5 Manufacturing
9.6 Retail
9.7 Education
9.8 Healthcare
9.9 Other End-users
10 In-Building Wireless Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis
11.4.1 Introduction
11.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020
11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix
11.6.1 Star
11.6.2 Emerging Leader
11.6.3 Pervasive
11.6.4 Participant
11.6.5 Product Footprint Analysis of Key Vendors
11.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
11.7.1 Progressive Companies
11.7.2 Responsive Companies
11.7.3 Dynamic Companies
11.7.4 Starting Blocks
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Axell Wireless
12.3 Commscope
12.4 Comba Telecom
12.5 Corning
12.6 Ericsson
12.7 Huawei
12.8 Nokia
12.9 Samsung
12.10 ZTE
12.11 Solid
12.12 Dali Wireless
12.13 Zinwave
12.14 Adrf
12.15 IP.Access
12.16 Airspan
12.17 Contela
12.18 Fujitsu
12.19 NEC
12.20 Bti Wireless
12.21 Bird
12.22 Accelleran
12.23 Baicells Technologies
12.24 Qucell
12.25 Casa Systems
12.26 Commagility
12.27 Galtronics
12.28 G-Wave Solutions
12.29 Huber+Suhner
12.30 JMA Wireless
12.31 Microlab
12.32 Nextivity
12.33 Sarcomm
12.34 Pctel
12.35 Whoop Wireless
12.36 Westell Technologies
12.37 Key Ecosystem Vendors
12.37.1 American Tower
12.37.2 Anixter
12.37.3 At&T
12.37.4 Betacom
12.37.5 Boingo Wireless
12.37.6 Connectivity Wireless
12.37.7 Crown Castle
12.37.8 Extenet Systems
12.37.9 T-Mobile
12.37.10 Verizon
12.38 List of System Integrators/Distributors/Value Added Distributors
13 Appendix
