Global In-Car Marketplace, Forecast to 2025 - Approx $17.3B of Vehicle-related Purchases & Personal Consumer Spending Will Be Allocated to Cars Through Integrated Marketplace Applications by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Car Marketplace - Use Cases and Transactions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

About $17.3 Billion of Vehicle Related Purchases and Personal Consumer Spending will be Allocated to Cars through Integrated Marketplace Applications by 2025

This study of marketplace operations inside cars is an introduction of a new business model that places merchants and their products such as fuel, quick service restaurants (QSR), parking, toll payment, ticketing and their services such as reserving, ordering, picking-up and paying from the vehicle head unit or aided by virtual assistants into the cars.



The study combines connected services, retail offers and services, and feature-on-demand (FoD) that will play a remarkable role in shaping up the industry in the coming years. The ecosystem of the in-car marketplace mainly comprises automakers, merchants, platform providers, real-time gateway partners and payment integrators within the global regional scope.

While current applications exist largely in the United States, Europe and China are hinted to play an important role in the future as the market evolves. The study also clearly depicts automakers' in-car marketplace applications, platforms, services, and technology and merchant partnerships that are in place today and that will likely happen in the near future.



Research Scope

Introduce marketplace in cars to the automotive sector with clear definitions and segmentation.

Identify existing and upcoming business models offered for in-vehicle commerce of products and services.

Classify ecosystem players according to their functions in the market.

Analyze the future impact of marketplace operations generated from the vehicles.

Describe the payment structure and transactions split for different business models.

Map customers' journey on their preferred in-car marketplace applications.

Understand partnership models and the integration of vertical markets into the automotive industry

The use cases are categorized under car as a marketplace (screen first), car as a virtual assistant (voice first), car as an access point and car as a mini store in detail.

The addressable market size and projections until 2025 involve the first two use cases while the last two use cases talk in detail about the services and products offered along with the participants and customers. Technology platform providers and their roles are segmented under case studies for current applications and concept studies for future applications.

Secondary and primary research methods are followed in developing the analysis and opportunities within the study. Technology trends, competitive benchmark, payment methods and future predictions are also provided as part of the analysis.

The study addresses new business models, growth opportunities and recommendations for different stakeholders to envision better customer-centric decisions integrating current consumer technology and connectivity in cars.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the total revenue generated from marketplace applications in 2019 and what can be expected in 2025?

What are the different in-car marketplace use cases in the automotive industry and which one(s) will garner more value in the current and the future ecosystem?

What are the various merchant operations and offers that are expected to create value in the automotive industry?

Which countries are pioneering the in-car marketplace and how have the different applications evolved?

What are the different pricing models being evaluated? What is the expected transaction per business model?

Who are the key stakeholders involved? What are the key partnerships that need to be built to be successful?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

In-Car Marketplace as a Concept

Segmentation of the Automotive Marketplace

Methodology

In-Car Marketplace Ecosystem

In-Car Marketplace Participants

On-the-Go Retailer Services

In-Car Marketplace Use Cases

Use Case Example 2-Car as a Virtual Assistant (Voice First)

In-Car Marketplace Applications Over the Years

Why In-Car Payments are Preferred?

Current and Future Outlook: 2019 versus 2025

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Market and Technology Trends Related to In-Car Marketplace

In-Car Marketplace Ecosystem

In-Car Marketplace Applications Over the Years

Ecosystem Partnerships

OEM Positioning in the In-Car Marketplace

Unlocking the In-Car Marketplace with Existing Virtual Assistants

Technology Requirements

4. In-car Marketplace-Use Cases

On-the-Go Retailer Services

Retailer Services According to New Use Cases

Use Case 1-Car as a Marketplace

Customer Journey-GM Marketplace App

Use Case 2-Car as a Virtual Assistant

Case Study-Amazon Alexa for Cars

Customer Journey-Ford and Amazon Alexa

Use Case 3-Car as an Access Point of Service

Existing Car Delivery Services

Case Study-Amazon Key, In-Car Package Delivery

Case Study-Filld, Fuel Delivery to Cars

Use Case 4-Car as a Mobile Mini Convenience Store

Case Study-DriveCargo and UBER

Pricing Models

5. OEMs Providing In-Car Marketplace

Existing OEM Applications

Upcoming Applications

Existing and Potential OEM Voice/Virtual In-Car Assistants

Case Study-General Motors Marketplace Application

Concept Case Study-Honda Dream Drive Application

Case Study-Mercedes Benz In-Car Marketplace Applications

6. Platform Providers

Platform Providers Overview

Technology Partnership Categories

Existing Intermediary Partners

Case Study-Xevo as a Platform Provider

Case Study-Connected Travel as a Platform Provider

Concept Case Study-Dashero as a Platform Provider

Case Study-Telenav Vivid In-Car Commerce (ICC)

Case Study-Sirius XM - Travel Link

Case Study-Tantalum

Concept Study-Tencent & WeChat

Navigation Integration Development

Intermediary Partners Ranking

7. Payment Types and Structure

In-Car Transaction Methods

Why In-Car Payments are Preferred?

Case Study-Visa

8. In-Car Marketplace - Addressable Market

Coverage of In-vehicle Retail Activity

Total Addressable Market Size Methodology

OEM Contribution

Active Users Penetration

Annual Estimated Average Value

Estimated Average Fuel Value Per Vehicle

Estimated Average Parking Value Per Vehicle

Estimated Average Food Value Per Vehicle

Estimated Average Toll Payment Value Per Vehicle

Total Addressable Revenue Forecast for the In-Vehicle Marketplace

Marketplace in Cars Addressable Market by OEMs

Marketplace in Cars Business Model Per Transaction

The Value of Centralization

9. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity: B2B2X

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Customer Journey in a CASE World

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

11. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Market Engineering Methodology

Companies Mentioned



Ford

Amazon

Filld

DriveCargo

UBER

General Motors

Honda Dream

Mercedes Benz

Xevo

Dashero

Telenav Vivid

Sirius XM

Tantalum

Tencent

WeChat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ff1aa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

