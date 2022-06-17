Global In-game Advertising Market Estimated to Reach $17,591.6 Million and Grow at 11.0% CAGR in the 2022-2030 Timeframe [245-Pages] | Report by Research Dive

The global in-game advertising market is expected to grow by 2030 due to business acquisitions by key market players. Static ads sub-segment is expected to be highly dominant. The market in the North America region is expected to be highly lucrative.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, 'In-game Advertising Market by Type (Static Ads, Dynamic Ads, and Advergaming), Device Type (PC/Laptop and Smartphone/Tablet), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030.'

According to the report, the global in-game advertising market is expected to gather a revenue of $17,591.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the 2022-2030 timeframe.

Dynamics of the In-game Advertising Market:

Drivers: Strategic alliances in the form of business acquisitions and partnerships among the key players of the in-game advertising market are predicted to be the primary growth drivers of the market. Moreover, the growing usage of social media platforms is expected to boost the market further in the forecast period.

Opportunities: Rising popularity of mobile-gaming applications is anticipated to offer huge growth opportunities to the market in the analysis timeframe. Along with this, the increasing number of total smartphone users across the globe is predicted to provide the market with numerous investment opportunities.

Restraints: However, the inability of the devices to support certain games may hamper the growth trajectory of the in-game advertising market.

Covid-19 Impact on the In-game Advertising Market:

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on several businesses and industries. This is due to the lockdowns that were put in place by government authorities across the world to check the spread of the virus. Some markets such as the in-game advertising market, however, have benefited due to the unique circumstances that were created due to the pandemic. The digital entertainment industry, of which in-game advertising is a part, has seen a huge surge in demand due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns. The mandatory nature of these lockdowns has compelled people to stay at home, which has led them to engage in mobile gaming applications which have, in turn, helped this market to grow.

Segments of the In-game Advertising Market:

The report has divided the market into a few segments based on type, device type, and regional analysis.

By type, the static ads sub-segment of the in-game advertising market is estimated to have the most dominant market share and garner a revenue of $8,033.2 million by 2030 . Since software developers are increasingly relying on static ads to promote their games, the static ads sub-segment is projected to benefit hugely in the forecast period.

. Since software developers are increasingly relying on static ads to promote their games, the static ads sub-segment is projected to benefit hugely in the forecast period. By device type, the smartphone/tablet sub-segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth rate and rise with the highest CAGR of 11.9%. Increasing demand for mobile gaming and social media platforms along with growing internet penetration across the globe is predicted to boost the sub-segment in the forecast timeframe.

Increasing demand for mobile gaming and social media platforms along with growing internet penetration across the globe is predicted to boost the sub-segment in the forecast timeframe. By regional analysis, the in-game advertising market in the North America region is predicted to have the highest market share and is estimated to register a revenue of $5,731.3 million by 2030. Heavy investments in the advertising industry and growing internet penetration in the continent are the two leading factors which are expected to help the market to grow in this region.

Significant In-game Advertising Market Players:

Some prominent market players of the in-game advertising market are

Alphabet Inc. Electronic Arts Inc. Motive Interactive Inc. Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd. MediaSpike Inc. Playwire LLC Blizzard Entertainment Inc. RapidFire Inc. ironSource Ltd. WPP Plc, among others.

These players are developing various business strategies like product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to gain a commanding position in the market. - Grab Full Report here

For example, in April 2021, InMobi, an Indian multinational mobile advertising giant, announced the launch of an in-game advertising platform called, InMobi Exchange. This platform will help developers to create ads and promote their brands easily as it they can engage with the mobile gamers directly. This will help InMobi to achieve its goal of expanding its customer base and increasing its foothold in the industry.

The report also sums up various crucial facets including SWOT analysis, product portfolio, the financial performance of the key market players, and the latest strategic developments.

More about In-Game Advertising Market:

