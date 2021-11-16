Global In-memory Database Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Memory Database Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-memory database market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. An in-memory database (IMDB) relies on random-access memory (RAM) to store and manage data in a compressed and non-relational format. It is more volatile and controls different parts of the database through direct pointers and allows real-time analysis and data reporting compared to conventional disk-based databases. It also eliminates the need for query data from a disk, which helps attain faster transactions and multi-user concurrency. Consequently, it is extensively utilized in interactive online gaming, geospatial processing and developing embedded software systems worldwide. Moreover, as it reduces data indexing and IT costs, it finds application in business intelligence (BI) for storing historical data on metrics.



The widespread adoption of big data analytics, in confluence with the escalating demand for managing high-performance computing (HPC), represents one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the IMDB market. Moreover, with the growing focus on precision medicine, IMDB is gaining traction in the healthcare industry to expand functionality and improve the safety of medical devices. It also assists in real-time analysis of electronic health records, which is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the development of non-volatile random-access memory (NVRAM) allows IMDB to maintain data after a power outage or computer crash.

Furthermore, the application of IMDBs is increasing in cloud-based applications and e-commerce websites to improve speed and scalability. Other factors such as the rising adoption of cloud services, escalating demand for online gaming and the increasing utilization of e-commerce channels due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, consequent lockdowns and social distancing measures promoted by governments of various countries are influencing the market positively. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global in-memory database market to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Altibase Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Datastax, Enea AB, IBM Corporation, Kognitio Ltd., Mcobject LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tableau Software, Teradata Corporation and VoltDB Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global in-memory database market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global in-memory database market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the data type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global in-memory database market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global In-Memory Database Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Data Type

6.1 Relational

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 NoSQL

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 NewSQL

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Customer Experience Management

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Design & Innovation

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Operation Optimization

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Marketing Management

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Real-Time Analysis and Decision-making

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 SMEs

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retail & E-commerce

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Government & Defense

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Manufacturing

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Telcom & ITES

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Altibase Corporation

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Amazon Web Services

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Datastax

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Enea AB

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 IBM Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Kognitio Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Mcobject LLC

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Oracle Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 SAP SE

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Tableau Software

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Teradata Corporation

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 VoltDB Inc.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ltnt5u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

