Global In-Mold Electronics Market (2020 to 2027) - by Application and Ink Type

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Mold Electronics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application, Ink Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advent of capacitive touch sensors in devices such as smartphones and tablet PCs is leading towards a new group of printed electronics applications that include in-molded plastics. Capacitive switches are more reliable than mechanical switches as they comprise no moving parts to wear out or fail.



The ability to print the controls onto a flat surface, then mold into the 3D interior portions of appliances and automotive electronics helps reduce the total space and weight of the final device. The in-mold products typically require materials such as polycarbonate substrates and notable PTF conductors designed for flexible substrates. For instance, silver conductors must maintain good adhesion and low resistivity after the substrate has been creased. The in-mold electronic inks enable designers to imprint electronics on plastic. Uses such as touch controls and lighting can be instantly embedded within plastic parts by printing circuits directly onto plastic sheets, which are thermoformed and injection molded. This allows electronic controls to take almost any shape, while moving closer to the surface for the strongest signal.



The in-mold electronics market is segmented on the basis of application, ink type, and geography. The market, by application, is segmented into automotive, building automation, consumer products, wearable, healthcare, and others. The automotive segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period. On the basis of ink type, the market is segmented into silver conductive ink, carbon conductive ink, and others. In 2019, the silver conductive ink segment accounted for a substantial share in the global in-mold electronics market. Europe held the largest share of the in-mold electronics market in 2019, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on In-mold electronics Market



The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled several small and medium enterprise owners to operate with a limited number of personnel whereas many other businesses shortly laid off employees appointed in non-essential departments owing to restricted business operations. Many companies also have minimized the allocated budget for manufacturing of electronics owing to economic slowdown, which affected the global nosiness activities. Moreover, lack of business for component manufacturers, supply chain stakeholders, and distributors has also lead electronic manufacturers to lower the production. Thus, the in-mold electronics market has been witnessing a major drop in demand in 2020.



Butler Technologies, Inc. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DuraTech Industries, Eastprint Incorporated, GenesInk, Golden Valley Products, InMold Solutions, Nissha Co.Ltd.TactoTek Oy, and YOMURA are among the major companies operating in the in-mold electronics market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global in-mold electronics market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global in-mold electronics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. In-Mold Electronics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Rest of the World

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. In-Mold Electronics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Advancement in capacitive touch sensors

5.1.2 Space, Cost and Time Benefit

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Requirement of high-end technologies

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Penetration in various industries

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Growing wearable devices

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. In-Mold Electronics Market - Global Analysis

6.1 In-Mold Electronics Market Global Overview

6.2 In-Mold Electronics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. In-Mold Electronics Market Analysis - By Ink Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 In-Mold Electronics Market, By Ink Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Silver Conductive Ink

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Silver Conductive Ink: In-Mold Electronics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Carbon Conductive Ink

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Carbon Conductive Ink: In-Mold Electronics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. In-Mold Electronics Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 In-Mold Electronics Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Automotive Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Building Automation

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Building Automation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Consumer Products

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Consumer Products Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Wearables

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Wearables Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Healthcare

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. In-Mold Electronics Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: In-Mold Electronics Market

9.3 Europe: In-Mold Electronics Market

9.4 APAC: In-Mold Electronics Market

9.5 RoW: In-Mold Electronics Market



10. In-Mold Electronics Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiatives

11.2 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Butler Technologies, Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 DuraTech Industries

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Eastprint Incorporated

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 GenesInk

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Golden Valley Products

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 InMold Solutions

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Nissha Co., Ltd.

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 TactoTek Oy

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 YOMURA

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3w5ru

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

