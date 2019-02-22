Global In-Mold labels Market Analysis & Trends to 2027 - Integration of RFID in In-Mold Labels and Switch from Paper to Synthetic Films

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In-mold labels Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global In-Mold Labels Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include 3D in-mold labeling technology, Integration of RFID in in-mold labels and Switch from paper to synthetic films.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 3D in-Mold Labeling Technology

3.1.2 Integration of RFID in in-Mold Labels

3.1.3 Switch from Paper to Synthetic Films

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 In-Mold labels Market, By Technology

4.1 Extrusion Blow-Molding Process

4.2 Injection Molding Process

4.3 Thermoforming



5 In-Mold labels Market, By Material

5.1 ABS Resins

5.2 Barrier IML

5.3 Paper & others

5.4 Polyethylene (PE)

5.5 Polyethylene terephthalate

5.6 Polypropylene (PP)

5.7 Polystyrene

5.8 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.9 Other Co-Polymers



6 In-Mold labels Market, By End user

6.1 Automotive

6.2 Consumer Durables

6.3 Food & Beverage

6.4 Medical



7 In-Mold labels Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 U.K

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 France

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Admark Visual Imaging Limited

9.2 CCL Industries, Inc.

9.3 Cenveo Inc.

9.4 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

9.5 Coveris Holdings S.A.

9.6 EVCO Plastics

9.7 Fuji Seal International, Inc.

9.8 Hammer Packaging, Corp.

9.9 Huhtamaki Group

9.10 Inland Label and Marketing Services, LLC

9.11 Innovia Films Ltd

9.12 Multicolor Corporation

9.13 Tasus Corporation

9.14 Yupo Corporation

9.15 Serigraph Inc.



