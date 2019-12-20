Global In-Mold Labels Markets, 2019-2024 - Increasing Inclination Towards Attractive Packaging Drives the Market
The global in-mold labels market was worth US$ 2.9 Billion in 2018. The market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 3.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.
In-mold labels find wide application in various industries as they are permanent, and offer extensive design and customization flexibility, resistance to humidity and temperature changes and overall product cost reduction.
The increasing inclination toward attractive packaging is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Aesthetically appealing no-label look and multi-colored prints on consumer products act as a lucrative marketing opportunity and an efficient branding tool. This also creates a positive outlook for the market owing to which manufacturers are now more inclined toward incorporating in-mold labels in product packaging. Furthermore, these labels allow the display of more information on the product which creates a positive brand image for a business.
Additionally, the high demand for cost-effective and high-quality labels from the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food and beverage industries is also contributing to the market growth. Also, the increasing adoption of digitalization in the label printing process has enabled faster product turnaround rates, shorter print runs and greater flexibility in label design.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global in-mold labels market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global in-mold labels industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the printing technologies?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the printing Inks?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global in-mold labels industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global in-mold labels industry?
- What is the structure of the global in-mold labels industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global in-mold labels industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global in-mold labels industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global In-Mold Labels Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Material
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by Printing Technology
5.6 Market Breakup by Printing Inks
5.7 Market Breakup by End-use
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material
6.1 Polypropylene
6.2 Polyethylene
6.3 Polyvinyl Chloride
6.4 ABS Resins
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Extrusion Blow-Molding Process
7.2 Injection Molding Process
7.3 Thermoforming
8 Market Breakup by Printing Technology
8.1 Flexographic Printing
8.2 Offset Printing
8.3 Gravure Printing
8.4 Digital Printing
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Printing Inks
9.1 UV Curable Inks
9.2 Thermal Cured Inks
9.3 Water-Soluble Inks
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by End-use
10.1 Personal Care
10.2 Consumer Durables
10.3 Food & Beverage
10.4 Automotive
10.5 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Europe
11.2 North America
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Middle East & Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 CCL Industries Inc.
16.3.2 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
16.3.3 Huhtamaki Group
16.3.4 Coveris Holdings S.A.
16.3.5 Cenveo Inc.
16.3.6 Fuji Seal International Inc.
16.3.7 Multicolor Corporation
16.3.8 EVCO Plastics
16.3.9 Innovia Films Ltd.
16.3.10 Inland Label & Marketing Services LLC
