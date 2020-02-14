Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Industry Forecasts to 2029 - Integration of Blockchain Technology in Interoperability Presents Massive Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market: Focus on Products, Technologies, Workflow, End Users, Country Data (17 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-silico drug discovery industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.92% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The in-silico drug discovery market generated $2,094.5 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.

The global in-silico drug discovery market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as an emphasis on the reduction in medical errors and readmission rates, growth in the biomarker identification market and advancements in In-silico drug discovery techniques, and computational technological advancements in the field of computational biology.

However, there are significant challenges that are restraining the market growth. These challenges include the high cost of methods and expensive procedures and their applications in medical treatments.



North America is the leading contributor to the in-silico drug discovery market and contributed approximately 41.65% to the global market value in 2018. This region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2029 and continue dominating the global market in 2029. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.29% during the forecast period. In addition, the region of Europe also contributed a significant share of 28.40% to the global market in 2018.



Key Companies in the Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global in-silico drug discovery market include Albany Molecular Research Inc., Certara USA, Inc., Charles River, Chemical Computing Group ULC, Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Dassault System (Biovia), Evotec A.G., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, ICAGEN, INC., Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., Numerate Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Schrdinger, LLC, Selvita, Simulation Plus, and WuXi AppTec, among others.

