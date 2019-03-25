Global In-Vitro ADME Testing Services Market, 2018-2019 & 2030 - The Likely Evolution of the Market in the Short to Mid-Term and Long Term

DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro ADME Testing Services Market, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The early stages of drug discovery research, which include the identification of a relevant biological target and a viable lead compound with therapeutic potential, play a crucial role in the overall success of a drug candidate in both preclinical and clinical studies. It is also important to note that the process of drug discovery is extremely demanding, both in terms of capital and time.

In fact, the overall amount spent in R&D initiatives in the pharmaceutical/biotechnology sector has increased from around USD 128 billion in 2008 to USD 165 billion in 2018. Moreover, only a small fraction of early-stage therapeutic candidates are able to make it past preclinical evaluation.



According to a study conducted on terminated drug development programs, the high rate of failure of drugs in clinical trials was primarily attributed to problems associated with their pharmacokinetic profiles, absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME) properties and inherent toxicity. As a result, the industry is currently under tremendous pressure to not only meet the expectations of a growing patient population but to also identify ways to mitigate the risks associated with discovery programs of novel drug/therapy molecules.



Specifically, ADME studies are considered to be critical in establishing the safety and efficacy of drug candidates. Currently, there are a number of contract research organizations (CROs) that claim to have the necessary capabilities to offer in vitro ADME services. Over time, such service providers have grown to become an indispensable part of the pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical market. Moreover, advances in combinatorial chemistry and high throughput screening in the last decade have made it possible to carry out early-stage ADME screening for a large number of compounds in a more cost and time efficient manner.



In less than a decade, the ADME services industry has witnessed noteworthy consolidation, with many of the smaller players being acquired by more established firms in efforts to augment services portfolios and widen geographical reach. Further, given the growing demand for high-quality pharmacological interventions, and the cost and time-related benefits of outsourcing in vitro ADME research, the demand for CROs is projected to grow significantly in the foreseen future.



One of the key objectives of the report is to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the in vitro ADME testing services market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2019-2030.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. The Drug Discovery and Development Process

3.3. Introduction to Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion (ADME) Testing

3.4. Importance of ADME Studies in Early Stage Research

3.5. Types of ADME Studies in Discovery and Preclinical Development

3.6. Types of Assays Used in ADME Testing

3.7. Types of ADME Testing Studies

3.7.1. In Vitro ADME Testing Studies

3.7.2. In Silico ADME Testing Studies

3.7.3. In Vivo ADME Testing Studies

3.8. Key Drivers for ADME Testing Studies

3.9. Concluding Remarks



4. GUIDE TO OUTSOURCING

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Outsourcing ADME Testing Services

4.3. Guiding Models for Outsourcing

4.3.1. Transactional Outsourcing Model

4.3.2. Performance-based Outsourcing Model

4.3.3. Outcomes-based Outsourcing Model

4.3.4. Phase-dependent Outsourcing Model

4.4. Selecting a Contract Research Organization (CRO) Partner

4.4.1. Key Considerations

4.5. Role of CROs in Drug Development

4.5.1. Discovery and Preclinical Research

4.5.2. Early Clinical Research

4.5.3. Late Stage Clinical Research

4.6. Benefits of Outsourcing ADME Testing Services

4.7. Risks and Challenges Associated with Outsourcing ADME Testing Services

4.8. Concluding Remarks



5. MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. In Vitro ADME Testing Services: List of Industry Players

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.2.2. Analysis by Geographical Location

5.2.3. Analysis by Company Size

5.2.4. Analysis by Type of Service Offering

5.2.5. Analysis by Type of In Vitro ADME Assays

5.2.6. Analysis by Type of Molecule

5.2.7. Analysis by Type of Clientele

5.2.8. Logo Landscape: Distribution by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

5.3 In Silico ADME Testing Services: List of Industry Players



6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Key Players based in North America

6.2.1. Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

6.2.1.1. Company Snapshot

6.2.1.2. Financial Information

6.2.1.3. ADME Testing Specific Service Portfolio

6.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.2.2. Charles River Laboratories

6.2.3. Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

6.2.4. RTI International

6.3. Key Players based in Europe

6.3.1. Eurofins Scientific

6.3.1.1. Company Snapshot

6.3.1.2. Financial Information

6.3.1.3. ADME Testing Specific Service Portfolio

6.3.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3.2. Evotec

6.3.3. Galapagos

6.3.4. Tecan Group

6.4. Key Players based in Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. GVK Biosciences

6.4.1.1. Company Snapshot

6.4.1.2. ADME Testing Specific Service Portfolio

6.4.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4.2. Pharmaron

6.4.3. Sai Life Sciences

6.4.4. Shanghai Medicilon

6.4.5. Syngene International

6.4.6. WuXi AppTec



7. BENCHMARK ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Benchmark Analysis: Methodology

7.3. Benchmark Analysis: Peer Groups

7.4. Concluding Remarks



8. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. In Vitro ADME Testing Services: Mergers and Acquisitions

8.2.1. Cumulative Year-wise Trend

8.2.2. Geographical Activity

8.2.3. Ownership Change Matrix

8.2.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Acquisitions

8.2.5. Key Value Drivers

8.2.6. Key Acquisitions: Deal Multiples



9. REGULATORY RECOMMENDATIONS AND GUIDELINES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Regulatory Guidelines Issued by International Regulatory Agencies

9.2.1. The International Council for Harmonisation (ICH) of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use

9.2.2. World Health Organization (WHO)

9.2.3. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

9.3. Regulatory Guidelines Issued by Regional Regulatory Agencies

9.3.1. United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), US

9.3.2. European Medicine Agency (EMA), Europe

9.3.3. Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), Japan

9.4. In Vitro ADME Testing Service Providers: Information on Regulatory Approval



10. MARKET FORECAST

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Overall In Vitro ADME Testing Services Market, 2019-2030

10.4. In Vitro ADME Testing Services Market: Distribution by Regions, 2019-2030

10.5. In Vitro ADME Testing Services Market: Distribution by Type of Services, 2019-2030

10.6. In Vitro ADME Testing Services Market: Distribution by Type of Assays, 2019-2030

10.7. In Vitro ADME Testing Services Market: Distribution by Type of Molecules, 2019-2030

10.8. In Vitro ADME Testing Services Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Areas, 2019-2030

10.9. In Vitro ADME Testing Services Market: Distribution by Type of Sponsors, 2019-2030



11. CONCLUSION

11.1. In Vitro ADME Studies Conducted During the Early Stages of Drug Development has Demonstrated the Potential to Improve the Probability of Success in Clinical Trials

11.2. Several CROs Offer Services for In Vitro ADME Testing; Most such Companies are based in North America and Europe

11.3. The Market is Dominated by Players having Vast In Vitro ADME Testing Portfolios; Drug Metabolism-related Assays Represent a Major Fraction of Services

11.4. Stakeholders are Actively Expanding their Existing Capabilities to Cater to the Increasing Demand; this is Evident in Number of Acquisitions Reported over the Past Decade

11.5. Owing to the Benefits of Outsourcing, the In Vitro ADME testing Services Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy Pace in the Foreseen Future



12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. 490 BioTech

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Interview Transcript: Dan Close, Chief Scientific Officer

12.3. JRF Global

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Interview Transcript: Sridhar Iyer, Director and Global Head, Business Development and Sarang Gorte, Assistant Manager, Business Development



