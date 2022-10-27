Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Analyzers Market Report 2022-2027: Opportunities in IVDs for Neglected Infectious Diseases, New Detection Technologies, & Multiple Detection in a Single Instrument

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Analyzers: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report provides detailed exposure to the in vitro diagnostic analyzer market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of in vitro diagnostic analyzers along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Due to recent rapid technological advancements and automation, the range and complexity of diagnostic tests have increased significantly. Disease detection is now possible before the appearance of symptoms, predicting beneficial and adverse treatment outcomes.

The growing focus on point-of-care (POC) diagnostics leads to the development of compact and portable analyzers. As more IVD tests become compatible with POC environments, healthcare providers may take advantage of evolving IVDs to effectively treat life-threatening illness, optimizing healthcare delivery.



The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rank for key market players. It covers the competitive environment, patent analysis and regulatory scenario. The report details the market shares of IVD analyzers based on test type, automation, design, application and end-user.

The market is segmented into immunoassay analyzers, clinical chemistry, hematology and hemostasis analyzers, molecular diagnostic analyzers, POC analyzers and others based on test type. By automation, analyzers are categorized into semi-automated and fully automated analyzers. Applications are infectious disease, diabetes, oncology, cardiology, nephrology and others.

The market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and academic research institutes, by end users.

This report includes the company profiles of key players with detailed information about business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also describes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.

This report will provide a detailed analysis of key factors governing the growth of the IVD analyzers industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those looking to expand.

Company profiles of major players, including Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Quidel Corp, Roche and Siemens Healthineers AG



Report Includes

27 data tables and 22 additional tables

An overview of the global market for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) analyzers

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Characterization and quantification of market potential for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) analyzers by region, type, automation, application, therapeutic area and end user

Information on new detection technologies and description of technological advances in fluidics for POC testing

Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size and market forecast

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights of the Market for Ivd Analyzers

Chapter 3 Ivd Analyzers Market: Background and Technology

In Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Analyzer Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Ivds for Neglected Infectious Diseases

New Detection Technologies

Technology Advancements

Multiple Detection in a Single Instrument

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Analyzer Type

Immunoassay Analyzers

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Hematology and Hemostasis Analyzers

Molecular Diagnostic Analyzers

Point-Of-Care (Poc) Analyzers

Other Analyzers

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Automation

Semi-Automated Analyzers

Fully Automated Analyzers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Other Therapeutic Areas

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user

Global Market for Ivd Analyzers by End-user

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutions

Other End-users

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Ivd Analyzers, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Regulatory Scenario

Ivd Regulations in North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Ivd Regulations in Europe

Ivd Regulations in Asia-Pacific

Ivd Regulations in Row ( Latin America , Africa and Middle East )

Chapter 11 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Impact of Covid-19 on the Ivd Analyzer Market

Covid-19 Impact on Device Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Recent Developments of Key Market Players

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biomerieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher

Ekf Diagnostics Holdings plc

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Quidel Corp.

Roche Diagnostics Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtmoq5

