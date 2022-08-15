Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis Report 2021-2022 & 2030 - Increasing Use of Minimally Invasive Techniques & Adoption of Personalized Medicine Approach

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service, Technique, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At an estimated value of over USD 86.51 billion in 2021, the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 3.3% and valued at over USD 118.57 billion over the forecast year 2022-2030.

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) are the tests for detecting disease and infections. It is done on samples such as tissue or blood taken from the human body. There are several types of in vitro diagnostic instruments that offers features such as tissue diagnostics, hematology, immunodiagnostics, and molecular diagnostics.

The in vitro diagnostics is experiencing a significant popularity in healthcare sector due to its efficacy in diagnosing numerous medical conditions such as infectious diseases, cardiac disorders, cancer, and nephrological disorders.



Market Dynamics and Trends



Upsurge in number of in vitro diagnostic tests across the globe owing to the increased incidences of infectious and chronic diseases drives the growth of IVD market. In addition, rise in geriatric population, which is vulnerable to immunological disorders have been pushing the growth of the market globally.

However, strict government regulations related to the in-vitro diagnostics along with unfavorable compensation policies hamper the growth of the market. On the other hand, high growth shown by the developing countries in terms of population & proliferation of in vitro diagnostic tests is expected to create lucrative opportunities to further propel market growth throughout the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis



In terms of geography, North America held major share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to the well-established healthcare system and the healthcare related awareness among people across the region.

However, Asia-pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the surge in healthcare expenditure and rise in prevalence of diabetes in the region. Moreover, massively growing patient base of chronic diseases in the region that require IVD testing is projected to be opportunistic for the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



Lucrative growth opportunities make the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market highly competitive.

A number of developmental strategies have been adopted by companies in the past few years. For instance, in October 2020, Quanterix Corporation entered into a non-exclusive royalty-bearing license agreement with Abbott Laboratories. This agreement grants Abbott an access to Quanterix' portfolio of bead-based technology patents for the use in in vitro diagnostic (IVD) applications.

Companies Mentioned





BioMerieux

Sysmex Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Bio Rad Laboratories Incorporation

Beckton, Dickinson & Company

Roche Holding

Abbott

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidences of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Technological Advancements in IVD

Increasing Use of Minimally Invasive Techniques

Adoption of Personalized Medicine Approach

Restraints

Lack of Reimbursement Policies

Stringent Regulatory Policies

Opportunities

Potential Opportunities for Outsourcing

Evolution in the Technologies

Scope of the Report



Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market- By Product & Service

Instruments

Reagents

Software & Services

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - By Technique

Immunodiagnostics

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)

Rapid Tests

Enzyme-linked immunospot (ELISPOT)

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Western blot

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Polymerize chain reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT)

Hybridization

DNA diagnostics

Microarray

Others

Clinical Chemistry

Basic metabolic panel

Liver panel

Renal profile

Lipid profile

Thyroid function panel

Electrolyte panel

Specialty chemicals

Tissue Diagnostics

Others

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - By Application

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Immune System Disorders

Cardiac Diseases

Nephrological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Others

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - By End User

Standalone Laboratory

Academic & Medical Schools

Hospitals

Point of Care

Others

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

