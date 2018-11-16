Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018-2025: Reagent Segment Held the Largest Market Share of 64.6% in 2017

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instrument, Reagent, Service), By Technology (Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market size is expected to reach USD 98.99 billion by 2025 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.



Increasing geriatric population, which is prone to many diseases and in need of regular diagnostic tests, is one of the major drivers for this market. Furthermore, rising prevalence cardiovascular disorders, cancer, diabetes, and other chronic diseases coupled with increasing demand for onsite diagnostics is expected to further propel the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market.



According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), about 1.7 million new cancer cases are estimated to be reported in 2018 and around 609,640 individuals are likely to die due to cancer in 2018. Most common types of cancer are breast, colorectal, lung, stomach, and liver. Moreover, the number of cancer cases is expected to increase by around 70% over the next two decades. Unhealthy dietary habits, sedentary lifestyle, high tobacco and alcohol consumption, and obesity are the factors expected to contribute to prevalence of cancer.



Growing use of Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) and Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) technologies is also anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period. Continuous research and development activities to introduce enhanced technologies are expected to propel the market. For instance, in November 2017, illumina, Inc., announced the introduction of NextSeq 550Dx instrument, which is expected to deliver high-throughput Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) to clinical laboratories. The introduction of Xpert assay for tuberculosis testing by Cepheid on its GeneXpert platform is another example of an advancement. Such advancements are anticipated to drive the global IVD market.



Some of the key players in the in vitro diagnostics market are bioMerieux SA; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Hologic, Inc. (Gen-Probe); Siemens Healthineers, and others. These players are engaged in adopting initiatives such as new product development, collaborations, mergers and acquisition to increase their market share and product portfolio. For instance, in September 2018, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics introduced VITROS Anti-T. cruzi assay with CE mark approval in Mexico. In addition, in June 2017, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics launched VITROS NephroCheck test, a risk assessment tool for predicting Acute Kidney Injury, with CE Mark clearance from European Commission.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Reagent segment held the largest market share of 64.6% in 2017 owing to the presence of wide range of products

Molecular diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the high usage in detecting various diseases

Infectious disease emerged dominant with the market share of USD 14.6 billion in 2017

in 2017 Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to high unmet clinical needs

Some of the major players operating in the global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market include Siemens Healthineers; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMerieux SA; Hologic, Inc. (Gen-Probe); and Sysmex Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.2.1 Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1 Growing geriatric population

3.2.1.2 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.3 Introduction of technologically advanced diagnostics

3.2.1.4 Increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics

3.2.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1 Stringent regulatory policies

3.2.2.2 High cost of devices

3.2.3 Penetration & growth prospect Mapping

3.2.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.2.5 Global IVD - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Market Categorization 1: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global IVD Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Instruments

4.3 Reagents

4.4 Services



Chapter 5 Market Categorization 2: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global IVD Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.2 Immunology

5.3 Hematology

5.4 Clinical Chemistry

5.5 Molecular Diagnostics

5.6 Coagulation

5.7 Microbiology

5.8 Others



Chapter 6 Market Categorization 2: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global IVD Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Infectious Diseases

6.3 Diabetes

6.4 Oncology/Cancer

6.5 Cardiology

6.6 Nephrology

6.7 Autoimmune Diseases

6.8 Drug Testing

6.9 Others



Chapter 7 Market Categorization 4: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Global IVD Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Laboratory

7.4 Home Care

7.5 Other



Chapter 8 Market Categorization 4: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Type & End-use



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux

Abbott Laboratories

Sysmex Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Danaher

Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe)

Cepheid

Siemens Healthineers

Stago

Instrumentation Laboratory

Leica Biosystems Nussloch Gmbh

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

