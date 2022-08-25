Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market to Reach $193.2 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End Use (Clinical, Academic Research), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 193.2 million by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. The market has witnessed advancements in microscopes and microscope-related equipment for use in in-vitro fertilization. Artificial Intelligence (AI), embryo assessment, and sperm selection are some of the applications targeted for innovation.



Manufacturers are providing upright microscopes, digital microscope cameras, and software to view images together as a sperm analysis system to provide the complete solution for semen analysis. Moreover, as sperm analysis can be better studied by maintaining a certain temperature of the sample, manufacturers are coupling the use of such devices along with an upright microscope. For instance, PROiSER provides ISAS HEAT, a slide warmer, compatible with its UB200i upright microscope used along with Computer Assisted Semen Analysis (CASA) systems.



The demand for In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedures is now increasing due to the relaxation of traveling restrictions and supporting government guidelines. For instance, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) announced that there is a need to ensure reproductive care with maximal safety as we will have to continue to live with a COVID-19.



In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Report Highlights

Based on the end-use, the clinical segment dominated the market in 2021 in terms of revenue. IVF clinics provide a range of services, including healthy oocyte identification, semen analysis, ICSI, embryo monitoring, and freezing and storage of embryos.

The clinical segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth from 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing adoption of IVF treatment. Moreover, manufacturers are developing innovative products with integrated technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Europe held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021 due to factors such as the high cost of IVF treatment and the availability of reimbursement. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2022 to 2030 due to the initiatives to create awareness regarding IVF treatment in countries such as India .

held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021 due to factors such as the high cost of IVF treatment and the availability of reimbursement. The region is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2022 to 2030 due to the initiatives to create awareness regarding IVF treatment in countries such as . The IVF microscopes market is saturated with many prominent players. The companies operating in the market are adopting various strategies such as product innovation, market expansion, and introduction of advanced technology to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, in February 2019 , Opto GmbH debuted the DualStation embryo imaging microscope. The DualStation is designed to provide all the optical techniques and imaging requirements used by IVF processes into a single enclosed embryo chamber.

Market Drivers

Increased adoption due to improving success rate

Technological advancements

Market Restraints

Restraining IVF guidelines

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope and Objectives



Chapter 2 Methodology



Chapter 3 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 5 In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market: End-use Analysis



Chapter 6 In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Linkam Scientific Instruments

Olympus Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Meiji Techno

Zeiss

Euromex Microscopen B.V.

Labomed Europe B.V.

Nikon Corporation

Narishige Group

Eppendorf AG

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Sutter Instrument Company

Tritech Research, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1f2c2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets