Global In-Vitro Fertilization Services Market Analysis Report 2023-2027 - Disruptive Technologies and Innovative Business Models to Play Pivotal Role

Jan 04, 2023, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global in Vitro Fertilization Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the in vitro fertility (IVF) services market across the globe. With infertility rates increasing across the world, assisted reproductive technologies (ART), including IVF, are gaining prominence.
The study analyzes the key factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the key growth opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.
With technology advancements, the IVF process has undergone several modifications, with mainstream service providers such as fertility clinics/hospitals and surgical centres now being backed up by additional service providers such as cryobanks and fertility benefits service providers. Patients now have the provision to freeze their eggs, sperm, and embryos and use it at a later stage when parenthood is desired.
Moreover, state-of-the-art technologies such as pre-implantation genetic testing have improved success rates, promoting better outcomes. The possibility of using artificial intelligence (AI) in predicting the likeliness of an embryo to develop enables the embryologist in the IVF procedure to select the best embryo for transfer.
Many other innovations and techniques can now make diagnostic work-up and treatment through ART, including IVF, more affordable. Most of these developments are in the clinical trial stage. These innovations will boost the adoption of IVF in low- and middle-income countries.
As IVF laws differ in different parts of the world, fertility tourism is on the rise in certain European countries, Asia, and the Middle East. It has particularly gained popularity amongst patients in advanced economies like the United States and Europe.
The study provides a global overview of the market with a focus on the current market scenario, the latest technologies, costs, and future growth opportunities.
The study segments the IVF services market into the following categories:
- Fresh IVF cycles
- Thawed IVF cycles
- Donor egg/sperm IVF cycles
- Other cycle types
The end-user analysis includes the growth potential of the market players in the following categories:
- Fertility clinics
- Hospitals and surgical centers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- IVF Market Segmentation
- Key IVF Clinics in the Market
- Key Hospitals offering IVF Services in the Market
- Landscape of IVF Service Providers
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Metrics
- Definitions
- Definitions - Latest Advancements in IVF Treatment
3 IVF Services - Global Market Overview
- How Big is the Global Issue of Infertility?
- ART and IVF Fertility Services
- IVF - Step-by-step Analysis
- IVF Success Rates Factors
- IVF Penetration Rate Across the World
- Annual IVF Details by Country
- IVF Policies for Reimbursement - Global
- Average IVF Success Rate and Age of the Patient
- IVF Cycle - Estimated Treatment Costs
- IVF Services in Cryobanks
- Forecast Methodology & Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by IVF Cycle
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
- Growth Metrics
- Success Rates of IVF Services - United States, 2019 and 2020
- US IVF Scenario Analysis by SART for 2020
- The Mother's Age Impacts the Success Rate of IVF by Patient's Own Eggs (2020)
- SART Statistics of IVF Live Births by Donor's Eggs and Donor's Embryos
- Substantial Increase in PGT Utilization in the United States
- IVF Treatment Costs in the United States
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by IVF Cycle
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
- Growth Metrics
- IVF Treatment Scenario in Europe
- IVF Cost in European Countries
- Percentage of Live Births from IVF in the United Kingdom by Patient's Own Eggs
- Percentage of Embryo Transfers in IVFs in the UK - Patient's Own Eggs
- IVF Treatment Preferable Factors in Europe
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by IVF Cycle
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC
- Growth Metrics
- IVF Treatment Scenario in APAC
- IVF Cost in APAC
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by IVF Cycle
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - RoW
- Growth Metrics
- IVF Treatment Scenario in RoW
- IVF Cost in RoW
- IVF-related Restrictions in RoW
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by IVF Cycle
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - RoW
8 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI Integrations and Technological Advancements
- Growth Opportunity 2: Fertility Tourism in APAC, Eastern Europe, LATAM, and the Middle East
- Growth Opportunity 3: Government Recommendations and Reimbursements for Fertility Services
- Growth Opportunity 4: Oncofertility coupled with IVF Treatment
- Growth Opportunity 5: Same-sex Couples and Single Parents
9 Next Steps
