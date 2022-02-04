Global In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Markets & Technology Research Report 2022 with COVID-19 Impact Insights

Feb 04, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Toxicity Testing: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the current and future market potential of In Vitro Toxicity Testing Technologies. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, the regulatory scenario, technological advancements, drivers, restraints, opportunity and trends in market growth.
This report covers market projections through 2026 and market rank for key market players. The report details the market shares of In Vitro Toxicity Testing Technologies segmented by toxicity endpoints and tests, tools/technology, components and end users.
The cost of animal testing is high, with some substances costing more than several million dollars. Along with the high cost of toxicity testing, animal welfare is another key concern that calls for alternative testing methods. In vitro model systems, like cell-based models, can significantly reduce costs and the use of animals in toxicity testing.
The increasing need for non-animal tests in toxicity testing is driving demand in the in vitro toxicity market. In vitro models are used to gain a better understanding of chemical-induced toxicity in animals and humans. The in vitro test model primarily serves as a rapid screening system for the toxicologic evaluation of chemicals. These models may complement in vivo toxicity tests or may replace some in vivo models if scientifically validated and accepted by regulatory agencies.
The most common in vitro models are isolated tissue preparations, perfused organ preparations, single-cell suspensions, and cell-culture systems (like primary cell cultures) and mammalian cell lines. Cell culture systems often are used because they are reliable, reproducible, and relatively inexpensive testing methods that assess chemical toxicity at the cellular level. Further, non-animal toxicity test methods have been used for determining cellular toxicity by manufacturers to support decisions for conducting conventional animal testing.
The growing demand for in vitro toxicity testing during the drug discovery process and increasing number of contract research organizations (CRO) are major drivers of the global in vitro toxicity market. The Developmental Therapeutics Program at the National Cancer Institute (DTP 2005) developed an in vitro cell-line screen to support its drug-discovery program.
For potential anticancer activity, the in vitro cell-line screen test can screen up to 20,000 compounds per year. The in vitro cell-line screen test uses 60 human tumor cell lines, representing various cancers such as skin cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, brain cancer, prostate cancer, blood cancer, and kidney cancer.
Charles River, GVK Biosciences Private Ltd., Sekisui XenoTech LLC and Merck KGaA are among a large number of CROs that offer in vitro toxicity services. The increasing demand for animal-free toxicity tests driving the growth of the global in vitro toxicity market. In vitro toxicity tests are reliable, cost-effective and do not use animals, unlike in vivo tests.
The rising global prevalence of chronic diseases has significantly increased demand for the discovery of novel drugs. The toxicity study of drugs and compounds is performed by the regulatory bodies, in order to facilitate the approval of drugs and devices.
The high cost of toxicology equipment, inadequate infrastructure and funding for R&D in emerging countries are expected to hinder the growth of the global in vitro toxicity market. High-throughput screening (HTS) equipment is expensive, particularly for small and emerging countries that wish to purchase multiple instruments.
Their high cost may hinder market growth in these countries. However, governments, companies and research institutes are extensively funding for toxicology research, which should overcome the cost challenges and drive market growth during the forecast period.
Also, regulatory programs such as TOX21, ToxCast program and NTP (National Toxicology Program) are creating enormous opportunities for companies in the in vitro toxicity global market.
Report Includes
- An updated review of the global markets for in vitro toxicity testing and technologies under development
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market for in vitro toxicity testing over the next five years (2021 to 2026)
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size, and corresponding market share analysis by toxicity endpoints and tests, tool/technology, component, end-user industry and geographic region
- Highlights of COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Japan, China and India
- Review of key technology developments, latest market trends, and other influential factors such as validation and testing strategies for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and chemicals
- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive landscape, R&D activities, and regulatory and legislative issues currently focused on in vitro toxicology testing
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market players, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer Inc., Qiagen NV and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Regulatory Framework and Programs
- Medical Device Definition and Classification
- Regulations
- U.S.
- Europe
- Regulatory Timeline
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Collaboration
- Spread of Disease
- Current Status and Impact on Medtech
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Medical Tourism
- Government and Private Funds
- EUA for Diagnostic Kits and Devices
- COVID-19: Global Landscape of Vaccine Development
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Toxicity Endpoint and Test
- Global Market for In Vitro Toxicity by Toxicity Endpoint and Test
- Market Size and Forecast
- ADME
- Genotoxicity Testing
- Cytotoxicity Testing
- Ocular Toxicity
- Organ Toxicity
- Skin Irritation, Corrosion and Sensitization
- Phototoxicity Testing
- Dermal Toxicity
- Carcinogenicity
- Neurotoxicity
- Development and Reproductive Toxicity (DART)
- Other Toxicity Endpoints and Tests
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Tool/Technology
- Global Market for In Vitro Toxicity by Tool/Technology
- Market Size and Forecast
- Transcriptomics
- Proteomics
- Metabolomics
- Cellomics or Cytomics
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Component
- Equipment
- Reagents and Kits
- Software and Analytics
- Services
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
- Food and Beverage Industry
- Healthcare (Diagnosis)
- Chemical Industry
- CROs
- Research Institutes
- Personal Care Products (Cosmetics)
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- In Vitro Toxicity Testing
- Global Company Share Analysis
- In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market Players
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Key Players
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Ge Healthcare
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Qiagen Nv
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Other Market Players
- Acea Biosciences Inc.
- Albany Molecular Research Inc.
- Aptuit Inc.
- Biognosys AG
- Bioreliance
- Biovia
- Cellular Dynamics International Inc.
- Chantest
- Charles River Laboratories
- Covance Inc.
- Cyprotex plc
- Drik LLC
- Enzo Life Sciences Inc.
- Essen Bioscience Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific Se
- Evotec AG
- Genedata
- Gentronix Ltd.
- Hurel Corp.
- Imquest Biosciences Inc.
- Imstar Sa
- Insphero AG
- Kiyatec Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Metabolon Inc.
- Molecular Devices LLC
- Promega Corp.
- Sgs-Sa
- Stemina Biomarker Discovery Inc.
- Synvivo, Inc.
- Vala Sciences Inc.
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.
- Xenometrix AG
