Global Incinerator Market 2019-2024: Focus on Moving Grate / Static Hearth, Furnace and Multiple Hearth / Rotary Kiln / Fluidized Bed

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Incinerator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global incinerator market was worth US$ 12.6 Billion in 2018

Incineration is a technology used for the treatment of waste products by combusting the organic substances present in it. Waste materials combusted in this process are converted into residual ash, fly gas (from incombustible materials), and heat. Incinerators are great waste management tools and the heat produced during the process is further used in the generation of electricity.

To ensure safe and efficient operations, the furnace used during the combustion process is automatically monitored and controlled. Incinerators help curb down the solid mass of waste by almost 80-85% and the total volume by 95-96% which substantially reduces the requisite volume of disposal. Various types of incinerators that are currently available in the market include rotary kiln, fluidized bed, liquid injection, multiple hearth, catalytic combustion, waste gas flare, direct-flame, etc.

Incinerators are mostly used for the management of chemical wastes, medical wastes, sewage incineration, agricultural wastes, building and municipality wastes, etc. Apart from this, thermal incinerators are used to reduce the waste from rector vents, distillation vents, solvent operations, and operations conducted in ovens and dryers.

Catalyzed by better waste management and the ability to handle a large quantity of the total waste generated in urban areas, the demand of various types of incinerators is undergoing strong growth. Moreover, the demand of incinerators is also being driven by a decline in the availability of landfills and the ability of incinerators to deal with artificial and non-organic waste.

Additionally, incinerators keep a check on the rising levels of soil pollution, thereby minimizing the hazardous effects of untreated waste on the environment. Moreover, facilities carrying out the incineration process can be located close to the center of gravity of waste generation, as a result reducing the cost of waste transportation. Other factors that are currently driving this market include production of energy as a byproduct, uncontaminated groundwater, low carbon footprint, lower land requirements, etc.

Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 16.5 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary:



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into moving grate; static hearth, furnace and multiple hearth; rotary kiln; and fluidized bed. Moving grate currently represents the biggest segment.

Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented into municipal sector and industrial sector.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific , Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America . Asia Pacific currently represents the biggest market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global incinerator market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global incinerator market?

What are the key end-user segments in the global incinerator market?

What are the key product types in the global incinerator market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global incinerator industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global incinerator industry?

What is the structure of the global incinerator market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global incinerator market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Incinerator Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-User

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Price Analysis

5.10.1 Key Price Indicators

5.10.2 Price Structure

5.10.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Moving Grate

6.2 Static Hearth, Furnace and Multiple Hearth

6.3 Rotary Kiln

6.4 Fluidized Bed



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Municipal Sector

7.2 Industrial Sector



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players



Babcock & Wilcox Co.

Covanta Energy Corp.

Suez Environnement Co. S.A.

Constructions industrielles de la Mditerrane S.A

Gershman

Brickner & Bratton Inc.

EEW Energy from Waste Gmbh

Martin Gmbh

Wheelabrator Technologies

Novo Energy LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8v5g8



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

