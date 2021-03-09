Global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Systems Industry Assessment 2020-2026 Featuring Profiles of Airthings, Airthinx, Aura Air, Blue Air, Dyson, Honeywell, Philips, and Molekule

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Focus on Wellness Inside Buildings Powering the Global Indoor Air Quality Systems Market, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for IAQ systems stood at $7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% over the next 6 years, up to 2026.

The air around us is getting more polluted due to various reasons including high urbanization, emissions from vehicles, tobacco smoking, stubble burning, and natural calamities like forest fires and sandstorms. While the awareness about outdoor air pollution is relatively high, indoor pollution is often ignored.

One common misconception is that indoors are safe spaces for occupants. However, according to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the air we breathe indoors is 2 to 5 times more polluted than that outdoors and, in some cases, records 100 times the pollution level seen outdoors. We also spend over 90% of our time indoors - inside buildings or in transit.

Of late, the indoor air quality (IAQ) systems market has witnessed increased attention from several verticals

This report analyses the different IAQ systems and products and their adoption in vertical markets and geographies. The report also highlights areas with high PM2.5 concentration and companies that are leaders in technology, innovation, and growth.

The North American region, comprising the United States and Canada, is the current market leader and is set to remain so during the forecast period as well. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is estimated to register the highest growth over the forecast period, driven by poor air quality resulting in increased demand for air monitoring systems from Southeast Asian countries and China. The region is also expected to be the second largest in terms of market share, surpassing Europe, in 2026.

Key air purification technologies include HEPA filters, activated carbon, ionization, and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI). There are new technologies that are developed to filter harmful viruses and kill them. With the possibility of airborne transmission of COVID-19 increasing, technologies that could terminate viruses will be in great demand.

Some of the key IAQ monitors and indoor air purifiers highlighted in the report include products from companies such as Airthings, Airthinx, Aura Air, Blue Air, Dyson, Honeywell, Philips, and Molekule.

Key Issues Addressed



Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What is the future growth potential for IAQ systems? What are the major drivers and trends influencing the market?

What is the segmentation by type of product, region, and vertical market?

Who are the major players across regions? Which are the 'Companies to Watch'?

What is the current distribution structure and how is it going to change in the future?

Key Topics Covered

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Indoor Air Quality Systems Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Definition and Scope

IAQ Systems Market Discussion

Indoor Air Quality Systems Market Segmentation

Regional Segmentation

Key Competitors in the Indoor Air Quality Systems Market

Key Growth Metrics

Indoor Air Quality Systems Market Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers for Indoor Air Quality Systems Market

Growth Restraints for Indoor Air Quality Systems Market

Air Purification Technologies

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - IAQ Systems Market

Revenue Forecast by Product - IAQ Systems Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - IAQ Systems Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical - IAQ Systems Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - IAQ Systems Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product - IAQ Systems Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - IAQ Systems Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical - IAQ Systems Market

Pricing Forecast - IAQ Systems Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - IAQ Systems Market

Competitive Environment - IAQ Systems Market

Revenue Share - IAQ Systems Market

Revenue Share Analysis - IAQ Systems Market

Companies to Watch

Global PM2.5 Exposure by Region

World's Most Polluted Countries and Cities 2019 (PM2.5)

Growth Opportunity Analysis - IAQ Systems Market: North America

Key Growth Metrics for IAQ Systems Market - North America

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast for IAQ Systems Market - North America

Forecast Analysis for IAQ Systems Market - North America

Revenue Forecast by Vertical - North America

Forecast Analysis by Vertical - North America

Growth Opportunity Analysis - IAQ Systems Market: Europe

Key Growth Metrics for IAQ Systems Market - Europe

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast for IAQ Systems Market - Europe

Forecast Analysis for IAQ Systems Market - Europe

Revenue Forecast by Vertical - Europe

Forecast Analysis by Vertical - Europe

Growth Opportunity Analysis - IAQ Systems Market: Asia-Pacific

Key Growth Metrics for IAQ Systems Market - APAC

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast for IAQ Systems Market - APAC

Revenue Forecast Analysis for IAQ Systems Market - APAC

Revenue Forecast by Vertical - APAC

Forecast Analysis by Vertical - APAC

Growth Opportunity Analysis - IAQ Systems Market: Rest-of-World

Key Growth Metrics for IAQ Systems Market - RoW

Key Findings

Revenue Forecast for IAQ Systems Market - RoW

Forecast Analysis for IAQ Systems Market - RoW

Revenue Forecast by Vertical - RoW

Forecast Analysis by Vertical - RoW

Growth Opportunity Universe - IAQ Systems Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Focus on Expanding in Countries Affected Highly Due to Indoor Air Pollutants

Growth Opportunity 2: Investment in Technology to Roll Out New Products that are Better Suited for Different Vertical Markets

Growth Opportunity 3: Launch of Widespread Community-led Initiatives to Monitor Air Quality in the Environment

Growth Opportunity 4: Directives at the EU and Regional Level to Improve Air Quality in Specific Regions

Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of ExhibitsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63cnql



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

