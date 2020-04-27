Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Industry
Apr 27, 2020, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor Air Quality Monitor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.9%. Fixed Indoor Monitor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.9 Billion by the year 2025, Fixed Indoor Monitor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798828/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$116.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$121.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fixed Indoor Monitor will reach a market size of US$289.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$442.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Company
- Emerson Electric Company
- Horiba Ltd.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- Nest Labs, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Testo SE & Co. KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- TSI, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798828/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Detecting the Standard of Indoor Air
Rise in Awareness over Air Quality Monitoring
Indoor Air Quality Monitoring: Market Dynamics
Indoor Air Pollution Monitoring and Control Regulations Driving
the Market
Cooking and Heating With Solid Fuels: Main Sources of Indoor
Air Pollution
North America: The Largest Market
Portable Air Quality Monitor: Key Market
Competition
Innovations and Advancements
Best Air Quality Monitors
Select Indoor Air Quality Monitors
Select Indoor Air Quality Apps
Select Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors
Product Overview
Indoor Air Quality (IAQ)
Common Pollutants
Importance of Clean Indoor Air and Achieving WELL v2 Certification
WELL v2 Certification and its Features
Improving Indoor Air Quality
Benefits of Having Air Quality Monitor
Global Competitor Market Shares
Indoor Air Quality Monitor Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Importance of Air Quality Monitor
Controlling Indoor Air Quality in Smart Homes
Application of Sensor Technologies
Controlling Carbon Dioxide
Select Technologies for Measurement of Indoor Airborne
Particles and VOC Concentrations
Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device: Popularity of Smart
Homes Driving Demand
Health Risk Assessment for Indoor Air in Europe
Addressing the Indoor Air-Pollution Problem in India
Air Quality Laws, Regulations and Standards
OSHA?s Ventilation and Air Contaminant Standards
Indoor Air Monitoring Made Compulsory in Certain French
Institutions Concerned with Children
Challenges Associated with Measuring Air Quality
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Fixed Indoor Monitor (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Fixed Indoor Monitor (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Fixed Indoor Monitor (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Portable Indoor Monitor (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Portable Indoor Monitor (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Portable Indoor Monitor (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Government Buildings (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Government Buildings (End-Use Industry) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Government Buildings (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Commercial (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Commercial (End-Use Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Commercial (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Residential (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Residential (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Residential (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 27: United States Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Indoor Air Quality Monitor Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 29: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 30: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Indoor Air Quality Monitor Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Indoor Air Quality Monitor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Indoor
Air Quality Monitor in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: Japanese Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 42: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Indoor Air Quality Monitor in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 53: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Indoor Air Quality Monitor Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 56: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Indoor Air Quality Monitor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 62: French Indoor Air Quality Monitor Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Indoor Air Quality Monitor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 69: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Indoor Air Quality Monitor in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Indoor Air Quality Monitor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Indoor Air Quality Monitor in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 81: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 83: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Europe Indoor Air Quality Monitor Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 86: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Indoor Air Quality Monitor Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Indoor Air Quality Monitor Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Indoor Air Quality Monitor Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 97: Rest of World Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of World Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
EMERSON ELECTRIC
HORIBA
INGERSOLL-RAND PLC
NEST LABS
SIEMENS AG
TSI
TESTO SE & CO. KGAA
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798828/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article