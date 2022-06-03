Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 11; Released: March 2022

Executive Pool: 33598

Companies: 101 - Players covered include 3M Company; Aeroqual Limited; Awair Inc.; Camfil AB; Daikin North America LLC.; Emerson Electric Co.; Horiba, Ltd.; Lennox International Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; Siemens AG; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated; Testo SE & Co. KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Trane Technologies plc; Trion, Inc.; TSI Incorporated and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Fixed Indoor Monitors, Portable Indoor Monitors); Pollutant Type (Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants, Biological Pollutants); End-Use (Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Indoor Air Quality Monitors estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Fixed Indoor Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR, while growth in the Portable Indoor Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR. Monitoring the air quality to determine the presence of particle matter (PM), carbon dioxide (CO2), and volatile chemicals (VOCs) is becoming an area of importance. For this, the top priority is to understand air quality better. A knowledge of the levels of air pollution would enable making proper adjustments to mitigate the presence of contaminants. Air quality monitors are designed for this purpose. In short, air quality monitoring devices are used to identify and track the pollutant levels in both indoor and outdoor environments that include carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matters. VOC gases arise from diverse sources and the concentration of VOCs is higher in indoor environment compared to outdoor environment.

Air quality monitors are used in a wide range of industrial sectors including oil & gas, food & beverages, power generation plants, and the pharmaceutical sector. The key end-users of air quality monitors are residential and commercial premises, academic institutes, and government agencies. Academic institutes and the government agencies are the segments that dominate the market, driven by the growing number of research laboratories and increased use in government offices. More stringent government regulations related to air quality monitoring in the industrial sector would promote their demand in oil & gas sectors and power generation plants also. As clean air continues to garner interest among all stakeholders, the demand for indoor air quality monitors is expected to grow steadily in future. Air quality monitors are therefore beneficial, as these sensor-based systems have the capability to detect and monitor pollutant levels, such as carbon monoxide, VOCs, nitrous oxide, Sulphur dioxide, in outdoor and indoor settings.

Air quality monitors are available in various models that are affordable and the majority of air quality monitors measure VOCs, particulate matter, and CO2. A few air quality monitors display the current levels of air quality, whereas the other air quality monitors store the readings for longer. Many air quality monitoring devices contain smartphone apps that download, store, and present the data in easily readable screen formats. If tracking the air pollution is the priority, then a PM monitor is considered to be ideal, as several health effects are related to particulate matter and particle levels. Most of the monitoring devices measure and display PM2.5 readings and translate the readings into AQI color scheme and score. PM monitor enables the individuals to decide upon the action of cleaning the indoor air based on the data monitored and suggests turning on the range hood of the kitchen. A separate unit for air filtration has to be turned on if diesel trucks idle frequently outside the home, or in case of wildfire smoke events. The readings of the smaller equipment, however, are often not in conformance with established standards, thus negating their advantages. For instance, many equipment provide reading in percentages or in ppm, making them unsuitable for measuring ambient air quality monitoring. In addition, such equipment is not robust and are unsuitable for long-term outdoor installation. In addition, the installation requirements for such equipment are also complex. For instance, roadside monitoring equipment requires continuous air flow, must be installed at equal distances, and also must be positioned equidistant from the source, thus adding complexities in installation. Coupled with the inaccuracies and the complex installation process, the lower costs are offset by the lower benefits. However, indoor air quality monitoring systems and wearable devices are gaining more traction as they are less prone to the vagaries of harsh external conditions and thus provide a higher cost to benefit ratio.

Indoor air quality monitors market continues to gain traction in healthcare settings including hospitals, diagnostic centers and clinical and lifescience laboratories. IAQ monitors find numerous applications in clinical and research laboratories for the purpose of identifying, quantifying and informing the airborne contaminants, to eventually help the authorities in eliminating the particulate contamination of air and safeguard patients and staff from potential biohazards. IAQ monitors, when deployed in healthcare facilities, can help authorities to considerably reduce the occurrence of asthma and allergic reactions in care delivery and treatment processes. Health complications related to allergies in hospitals are common in several countries. There are several chronic illnesses like Asthma that are caused for polluted air. A majority of the global population suffers from allergies like hives, chronic sinusitis, swollen throats etc., and the main reasons identified for such allergies is the dust in air people breathe. High quality hospital-grade IAQ monitors are therefore required to resourcefully measure the air quality and take necessary actions to remove dust, bacteria, mold spores and other allergens.

The short- and long-term health implications of poor indoor air quality is prompting smart home owners to focus on advanced technologies intended to monitor air quality and take appropriate measures. In the recent years, companies serving smart homes have started coming up with smart solutions for monitoring of indoor air quality in an efficient manner. These solutions are built on sophisticated sensors for monitoring and efficient control over indoor air pollution. Smart devices available on the market are alert homeowners when concentration of an air pollutant exceeds certain level. Smart air quality monitors offered by various brands come embedded with sensors for carbon dioxide, PM2.5, humidity and temperature monitoring. These solutions comply with stringent standards to deliver benefits to individuals with certain medical conditions such as high blood pressure, COPD, asthma and lung cancer. Some of the latest devices come with inbuilt temperature and carbon monoxide sensors as well as connect to smartphones via Bluetooth. The portable and lightweight nature of these devices makes them an effective option for tracking their exposure to pollutants in real-time. In addition to monitoring carbon monoxide and carbon monoxide, some of these smart devices are capable of detecting total level of VOCs including amine, alcohol, formaldehyde and acetaldehyde. Apart from detecting air quality at specific time intervals, these monitoring devices can also provide information about previous readings.

Smart sensors are garnering increasing attention to monitor indoor air quality in smart homes owing to their compelling advantages over traditional monitoring approaches. Majority of people send a significant fraction of their time indoors, which results in relatively higher level of air pollution in indoor settings in comparison to outdoor levels. There are several factors that affect indoor air quality, such as gas leakage, poor ventilation, presence of air-borne particulate matter and VOCs from household products. Health implications of poor indoor air quality are driving an increasing number of smart homes to implement smart sensors for air quality monitoring. These sensors help homeowners in identifying potential sources of indoor air pollution to take suitable actions. Smart sensors can alert people when indoor air quality becomes a concern owing to the presence of certain pollutants such as carbon monoxide. Smart sensors available on the market rely on different technologies for monitoring VOCs, particulate matter, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide. Next-generation sensors also leverage emerging technologies such as cloud computing, AI and data analytics for accurate results and enabling people to make informed decisions. More

