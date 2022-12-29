Global Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Report to 2031 - Featuring CommScope, Corning, Fujitsu, JMA and ZTE Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Product, Application, Supply Chain, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global indoor DAS market is projected to reach $17.16 billion by 2031 from $5.79 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 11.66% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The growth in the indoor DAS market is expected to be driven by increasing mobile data traffic, the growing need for enhanced cellular capacity in public venues, the increasing need for improved coverage in buildings, and the growing demand for enterprise mobility.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Latest advancements in telecom technology are driving the indoor DAS industry into a new era. Buildings are now being equipped with the latest indoor wireless solutions to meet the growing demand for improved coverage and enhanced capacity indoors.

With indoor DAS vendors working together with telecom operators to develop, test, and launch new indoor DAS solutions across the globe, the indoor DAS market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years during the forecast period.

The indoor DAS market is in a transformation phase, with end users moving from legacy (2G/3G/4G) indoor DAS solutions to 5G indoor DAS solutions and from non-open radio access network (O-RAN) solutions to O-RAN solutions.

Moreover, the penetration levels of 5G telecom technology have witnessed a significant increase across the major markets over the past few years (2020-2022). Much of this can be attributed to the growing collaboration between carriers and their partners in the telecom ecosystem and concerted efforts by governments across the globe toward bringing a digital transformation in their respective countries.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the indoor DAS market:

Increasing Mobile Data Traffic

Growing Need for Enhanced Cellular Capacity in Public Venues

Increasing Need for Improved Coverage in Buildings

Growing Demand for Enterprise Mobility

The following are the limitations for the indoor DAS market:

Design and Deployment of Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems

Complexities Associated with Upgradation of Existing DAS Deployments

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top three market players leading the indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market include CommScope Inc., SOLiD, and Sunwave Communications Co., Ltd. These accounted for around 55% of the market share in 2021, while the remaining players in the market captured around 45% of the market share.

Some of the prominent names in this market are:

CommScope Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Corning Incorporated

Zinwave

Sunwave Communications Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu

Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Airspan Networks Inc.

SOLiD

JMA

Boingo Wireless

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson)

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Industry Trends

1.1.1.1 Virtualization of Network Architecture

1.1.1.2 Centralized RAN

1.1.1.3 Fiber-Distributed Antenna System

1.1.2 Digital Vs. Analog Active Systems

1.1.2.1 Overview

1.1.2.2 Digital DAS System

1.1.2.3 Analog DAS System

1.1.3 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3.1 DAS Vendors

1.1.3.2 Base Transceiver Station (BTS) Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

1.1.3.3 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)/Carriers

1.1.3.4 DAS Integrators and Carrier Contractors

1.1.3.5 Distributors

1.1.3.6 Neutral Host DAS Integrators

1.1.3.7 DAS Owners

1.1.3.8 Managed Service Partners

1.1.4 Regulatory Ecosystem

1.1.4.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.4.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.5 Technology Roadmap

1.1.6 Wi-Fi Vs. 5G Upgrade

1.1.6.1 Business Models

1.1.6.2 Adoption across Building Types

1.1.6.3 Conclusion

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Mobile Data Traffic

1.2.1.2 Growing Need for Enhanced Cellular Capacity in Public Venues

1.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Improved Coverage in Buildings

1.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Enterprise Mobility

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Design and Deployment of Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems

1.2.2.2 Complexities Associated with Upgradation of Existing DAS Deployments

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Growing Focus upon DAS for Public Safety

1.2.5.2 Increasing Demand for Scalable 5G DAS Deployments

2 Application

2.1 Global Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market - Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 Global Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market (by Solution Type)

2.1.1.1 Hardware

2.1.1.1.1 Antenna Nodes/Radio Nodes

2.1.1.1.2 Donor Antenna

2.1.1.1.3 Bidirectional Amplifiers

2.1.1.1.4 Head-End Units

2.1.1.1.5 Others

2.1.1.1.6 Radio Units

2.1.1.2 Services

2.1.1.2.1 Installation Services

2.1.1.2.2 Pre-Sales Services

2.1.1.2.3 Post-Installation Services

2.1.2 Global Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market (by Application Type)

2.1.2.1 Commercial

2.1.2.2 Hospitality

2.1.2.3 Government

2.1.2.4 Healthcare

2.1.2.5 Educational Institute

2.1.2.6 Manufacturing and Warehouse

2.1.2.7 Transportation

2.1.2.8 Sports Venues

2.1.2.9 Residential

2.2 Global Demand Analysis of Indoor DAS Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Global Demand Analysis of Indoor DAS Market (by Solution Type)

2.2.1.1 Hardware

2.2.1.1.1 Global Demand Analysis of Indoor DAS Market (by Hardware Solution Type)

2.2.1.1.1.1 Antenna Nodes/Radio Nodes

2.2.1.1.1.2 Donor Antenna

2.2.1.1.1.3 Bidirectional Amplifiers

2.2.1.1.1.4 Radio Units

2.2.1.1.1.5 Head-End Units

2.2.1.1.1.6 Others

2.2.1.2 Services

2.2.1.2.1 Global Demand Analysis of Indoor DAS Market (by Services Solution Type)

2.2.1.2.1.1 Installation Services

2.2.1.2.1.2 Pre-Sales Services

2.2.1.2.1.3 Post-Installation Services

2.2.2 Global Demand Analysis of Indoor DAS Market (by Application Type)

2.2.2.1 Commercial Building

2.2.2.2 Hospitality

2.2.2.3 Government

2.2.2.4 Healthcare

2.2.2.5 Educational Institute

2.2.2.6 Manufacturing and Warehouse

2.2.2.7 Transportation

2.2.2.8 Sports Venues

2.2.2.9 Residential

2.3 Case Study Analysis

2.3.1 Case Study: Leblon Shopping Center, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2.3.2 Case Study: Lagoh Shopping Center, Sevilla, Spain

2.3.3 Case Study: Malaysian Bank, Selangor, Malaysia

2.3.4 Case Study: Torre Diamante building, Milan, Italy

2.3.5 Case Study: Convention Center, Dublin, Ireland

2.3.6 Case Study: Ace Hotel New York, New York, U.S.

2.3.7 Case Study: Palmetto Health System New Baptist Parkridge Hospital, South Carolina, U.S.

2.3.8 Case Study: Mercy Hospital, Oklahoma, U.S.

2.3.9 Case Study: Princeton University's Lewis Center, New Jersey, U.S.

2.3.10 Case Study: Ivy Tech Community College, Indiana, U.S.

2.3.11 Case Study: Oslo Metro Distributed Antenna System, Oslo, Norway

2.3.12 Case Study: Queen Alia International Airport, Zizya, Jordan

2.3.13 Case Study: Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida, U.S.

2.3.14 Case Study: Wanda Metropolitano (Atletico de Madrid), Madrid, Spain

2.3.15 Case Study: Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center), Colorado, U.S.

2.3.16 Case Study: Caesars Superdome (formerly known as Mercedes-Benz Superdome), Louisiana, U.S.

3 Product

3.1 Global Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market - Products and Specifications

3.1.1 Global Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market (by Distribution System Type)

3.1.1.1 Passive

3.1.1.2 Hybrid

3.1.1.3 Active

3.1.2 Global Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market (by Business Model)

3.1.2.1 Carrier

3.1.2.2 Enterprise

3.1.2.3 Neutral Host

3.1.2.3.1 Challenges of Neutral Host Business Model

3.1.2.3.2 Key Performance Indicators

3.1.2.3.3 Budget Allocating Authority

3.1.2.3.4 Key Neutral Host Companies, by Country

3.1.3 Global Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market (by User Facility Type)

3.1.3.1 >500K sq ft

3.1.3.2 200K-500K sq ft

3.1.3.3 <_00k sq="sq" />3.1.4 Global Indoor Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market (by Signal Source)

3.1.4.1 Off-Air Antennas

3.1.4.2 Base Transceiver Station (BTS)

3.1.4.3 Small Cells

3.2 Global Demand Analysis of Indoor DAS Market (by Product)

3.2.1 Global Demand Analysis of Indoor DAS Market (by Distribution System Type)

3.2.1.1 Active

3.2.1.2 Passive

3.2.1.3 Hybrid

3.2.2 Global Demand Analysis of Indoor DAS Market (by Business Model)

3.2.2.1 Carrier

3.2.2.2 Enterprise

3.2.2.3 Neutral Host

3.2.3 Global Demand Analysis of Indoor DAS Market (by User Facility Type)

3.2.3.1 >500K sq ft

3.2.3.2 200K-500K sq ft

3.2.3.3 <_00k sq="sq" />3.2.4 Global Demand Analysis of Indoor DAS Market (by Signal Source)

3.2.4.1 Off-Air Antennas

3.2.4.2 Base Transceiver Station

3.2.4.3 Small Cells

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Application Type

3.3.2 Opportunity Matrix, by Region

3.4 Global Pricing Analysis

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Comparative Analysis of Active DAS Offerings (by Region)

5.1.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

