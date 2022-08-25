Global Indoor Flooring Market Report 2022: A $133 Billion Market in 2021 - Long-term Forecasts to 2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indoor Flooring Market By Type, By Construction Type, By End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Indoor Flooring Market,' the indoor flooring market size was valued at $133.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $226.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.



Any layer of finish material laid over a floor structure to give permanent covering is referred to as floor covering. Vinyl sheet and tiles, carpets and rugs, laminates, natural stone, wood, ceramic tiles, and rubber are all common flooring materials. The market is expected to develop due to rise in demand for flooring materials in the growing residential sector.

Furthermore, the flooring business is predicted to benefit from the rise in demand for hard flooring, which has appealing qualities such as being more usable, easier to use, and are installed in remodeling and restoration of residential and commercial projects. In addition, the rise in government investments in the approaching construction sector expansion is expected to boost the indoor flooring market forecast period.



Various governments are taking initiatives to enhance the living standard of citizen. For instance, the Government of Canada launched a30 million rebate scheme in June 2020, which is expected to assist to save a considerable amount of money on building and remodeling projects. Hence, this investment is expected to provide lucrative growth in the indoor flooring market. Hence, these investments are expected to drive the indoor flooring market growth.



Asia-Pacific accounted for around 47.1% of global market share and dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2021, owing to expansion of residential and commercial sectors and it is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increase in R&D investments in developing countries and rise in government investments day-by-day in new construction and renovation programs.



Key findings of the Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global indoor flooring market trends and dynamics.

Depending on material type, the ceramic tiles has dominated the global market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and the segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the indoor flooring market forecast period.

By construction type, the new construction segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the global indoor flooring market are

Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

Beaulieu International Group

Ecore International

Forbo International SA

Interface, Inc.

Mats Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Tarkett

Toli Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4. Research Methodology



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: INDOOR FLOORING MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Ceramic Tiles

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Carpet

4.4 Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber

4.5 Wood & Laminate



CHAPTER 5: INDOOR FLOORING MARKET, BY CONSTRUCTION TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 New Construction

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Renovation



CHAPTER 6: INDOOR FLOORING MARKET, BY END-USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Commercial & Industrial



CHAPTER 7: INDOOR FLOORING MARKET, BY REGION

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Company overview

9.2 Company snapshot

9.3 Operating business segments

9.4 Product portfolio

9.5 Business performance

9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/piipkm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets