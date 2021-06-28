Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Report 2021-2026: Leading Players are Applied Biological Materials, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Corning, Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on the market side of iPSCs rather than its technical side. Different market segments for this emerging market are covered.

It has been more than 10 years since the discovery of iPSC technology. The market has gradually become an essential part of the life sciences industry in recent years. Since the discovery of iPSCs, a large and growing research product market has grown into existence, mainly because the cells are noncontroversial and can be generated directly from adult cells.

iPSCs represent a lucrative market segment because methods for commercializing this cell type are expanding every year, and clinical studies investigating iPSCs are swelling in number.

Product function-based market segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation, and cell analysis. Application-based market segments include drug development and toxicity testing, academic research, and regenerative medicine. iPSC-derived cell-type-based market segments include hepatocytes, neurons, cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and other cell types.

Other cell types are comprised of astrocytes, fibroblasts, hematopoietic progenitor cells, etc. Geographical-based market segments include the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The research and market trends are also analyzed by studying the funding, patent publications and research publications in the field.



This report focuses on the market size and segmentation of iPSC products, including iPSC research and clinical products. The market for iPSC-related contract services is also discussed. iPSC research products are defined as all research tools, including iPSCs and various differentiated cells derived from iPSCs, various related assays and kits, culture media and medium components (e.g., serum, growth factors, inhibitors), antibodies, enzymes, and products that can be applied for the specific purpose of executing iPSC research. For this report, iPSC products do not cover stem cell research and clinical products, which are broadly applicable to any stem cell type.



This report discusses key manufacturers, technologies and factors influencing market demand, including the driving forces and limiting factors of the iPSCs market growth. Based on these facts and analysis, the market trends and sales for research and clinical applications are forecast through 2026.

One particular focus on the application of iPSCs was given to drug discovery and development, which includes pharmaco-toxicity screening, lead generation, target identification, and other preclinical studies, body-on-a-chip, and 3D disease modeling. Suppliers and manufacturers of iPSC-related products are discussed and analyzed based on their market shares, product types, and geography.

An in-depth patent analysis and research funding analysis are also included to assess the overall direction of the iPSCs market.



The detailed technologies such as those for generating iPSCs, differentiating iPSCs, controlling the differentiation, and large-scale manufacturing of iPSCs and their derivative cells under GMP compliance or xeno-free conditions are excluded from the study, as they are beyond the scope of this report.

Descriptive company profiles of leading industry players, including Applied Biological Materials Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Corning Inc., Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific

