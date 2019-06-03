Global Industrial Actuators Market - Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Industrial Actuator market. The Global Industrial Actuator market has been analyzed By System Type (Electrical, Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic), By Motion Type (Linear, Rotary) and By End Users Type (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power, Water Treatment, Others). The Global Industrial Actuator market has been assessed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC, Middle east, Africa) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Global Industrial Actuators market is expected to grow significantly owing to rise in the demand of automation along with rapid industrialization growth in emerging economies. Further expanding industrial base and advancement in the technology is anticipated to propel the market growth. Rise in the investments in manufacturing, including upgrades, modifications and expansions of existing facilities or production lines and new facilities or production lines in developing countries is driving the market.



Industrial Actuators market is anticipated to lift on account of growing electricity demand and backed with rapid urbanization and industrial activities in developing countries. Adoption of digital factory or smart factory by implementing Industrial Internet of Thing (IIoT) technology in manufacturing facilities will give boost to the demand of actuators.



The report titled "Global Industrial Actuators Market: Analysis By System (Electrical, Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic), By Motion Type (Linear, Rotary), End User (Oil and Gas, Chemical, Power, Water Treatment), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa), By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC, Middle East, Africa)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Industrial Actuators market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Scope of the Report

Global Industrial Actuators Market (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Industrial Actuators Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By System Type - Electrical, Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic

• By Motion Type - Linear, Rotary

• By End Users Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power, Water Treatment, Others



Regional Analysis - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Industrial Actuators Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By System Type - Electrical, Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic

• By Motion Type - Linear, Rotary

• By End Users Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power, Water Treatment, Others



Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Industrial Actuators Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By System Type - Electrical, Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic

• By Motion Type - Linear, Rotary

• By End Users Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power, Water Treatment, Others



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Emerson Electric Corp., Honeywell International, Eaton Corporation PLC, Flowserve Corp, KSB Group, KITZ Corp., Weir Group, Pentair, Valvitalia Group, Rotork



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



