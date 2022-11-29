Global Industrial Air Purifier Market 2022-2028: Growing Adoption of Molecular Industrial Air Purifiers Presents Opportunities

Nov 29, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Air Purifier Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MARKET OUTLOOK
This report suggests that the global industrial air purifier market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecasted period 2022-2028.
Factors such as rising demand for workers' safety and increasing health concerns due to air pollution are driving the global market's growth. Besides this, the rising adoption of molecular industrial air purifiers is expected to create numerous opportunities for the studied market.
On the contrary, the high maintenance cost of air purifiers and the emission of hazardous by-products may restrict the market's development during the forecast period.
REGIONAL OUTLOOK
The global industrial air purifier market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.
The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The region's robust growth is mainly on account of rising industrialization. Moreover, the surge in infrastructure projects in nations like China has hampered air quality, leading to high demand for air purifiers. Besides, governments and research institutes are striving to identify ways to integrate advanced filter technologies in these systems to curb emissions. Increasing awareness about the effects of air pollution on human health also augments air cleaners demand, fueling the studied market's growth.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Workers' Safety
- Increasing Health Concerns Due to Air Pollution
- Favorable Government Measures
Market Challenges
- High Maintenance Cost of Air Purifiers
- Emission of Harmful By-Products
Market Opportunities
- Growing Adoption of Molecular Industrial Air Purifiers
- Economic Impact of Degrading Air Quality
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Industrial Air Purifier Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Global Industrial Air Purifier Market Outlook - by Compactness
3.1. Compact
3.2. Non-Compact
4. Global Industrial Air Purifier Market Outlook - by Product Type
4.1. Molecular
4.2. Particulate
5. Global Industrial Air Purifier Market Outlook - by End-User
5.1. Food & Beverage
5.2. Metal Processing
5.3. Agriculture
5.4. Pharmaceutical
5.5. Power
5.6. Cement
5.7. Other End-Users
6. Global Industrial Air Purifier Market - Regional Outlook
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Research Methodology & Scope
Companies Mentioned
- Honeywell International Inc
- Daikin Industries Ltd
- Trotec GmbH
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Euromate Bv
- Camfil Ab
- Elex AG
- General Electric Company
- Mann+Hummel Group
- Thermax Ltd
- Hamon Group
- Gea Group AG
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
- John Wood Group plc
- Ducon Technologies
- Spx Corporation
