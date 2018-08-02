Global Industrial Automation Market in Food Safety & Inspection 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Automation Market in Food Safety and Inspection 2018-2022" report

The Global Industrial Automation Market in Food Safety and Inspection is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is adoption of MDX technology for food inspection systems. The material discrimination X-ray technology (MDX) is an upgraded X-ray technology, which involves the use of a generator to project an X-ray beam into a detector and pass a product through the beam.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the significant cost savings in operations due to process control. Machine control systems are employed in the initial stages of production. With the help of machine control systems, defective components are removed instantly from the process.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the volatility in prices of raw materials. Instability in the price of raw materials affects the production of food safety and inspection systems.

Key Vendors

Advantech

Datalogic

Inspection Systems

Mettler Toledo

Teledyne Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

