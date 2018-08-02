Global Industrial Automation Market in Food Safety & Inspection 2018-2022

The "Global Industrial Automation Market in Food Safety and Inspection 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Automation Market in Food Safety and Inspection is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is adoption of MDX technology for food inspection systems. The material discrimination X-ray technology (MDX) is an upgraded X-ray technology, which involves the use of a generator to project an X-ray beam into a detector and pass a product through the beam.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the significant cost savings in operations due to process control. Machine control systems are employed in the initial stages of production. With the help of machine control systems, defective components are removed instantly from the process.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the volatility in prices of raw materials. Instability in the price of raw materials affects the production of food safety and inspection systems.

Key Vendors

  • Advantech
  • Datalogic
  • Inspection Systems
  • Mettler Toledo
  • Teledyne Technologies
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Machine vision systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • X-ray inspection systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Metal detection systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Checkweighing systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • MDX technology for food inspection systems
  • Technological advances
  • Growing demand for product traceability in the food and beverages industry

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Advantech
  • Datalogic
  • Inspection Systems
  • Mettler Toledo
  • Teledyne Technologies
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/csg4qc/global_industrial?w=5

