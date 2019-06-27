Global Industrial Automation Software Market to 2023 - Need for Improved Productivity, Speed, and Efficiency Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Automation Software Market: Focus on Software Type, Deployment Type and End-Users - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial automation software industry analysis highlights that the market generated $35.39 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the value registered by the global industrial automation in 2018 and where is it expected to reach by the end of 2023?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global industrial automation software market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global industrial automation software market?

What are the major technological trends in the global industrial automation market across different regions?

How much revenue is expected to be generated by:

different software types, such as planning & designing management, operation management, maintenance and monitoring management, and training management, during the forecast period?



different development types, such as on-premises and cloud, during the forecast period?



different end-users, such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, FMCG, oil & gas, metal & machining, and others, during the forecast period?

Who are the key players present in the global industrial automation software market?

What is the growth potential of the global industrial automation software market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World?



Over the last decade, the robotics industry has been witnessing a massive transformation owing to the emergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (MI). Due to this, there has been a wide adoption of industrial robots in the manufacturing process to automate the production and assembly line. With the increase in the use of industrial automation and robotics technologies, there is a rise in the demand for automation software for optimizing the whole production process along with providing end-to-end visibility in operations.



The industrial automation software market is currently witnessing a high growth rate owing to the need for improved productivity, speed, and efficiency required in manufacturing process and proliferation of new digital industrial technologies such as industry 4.0 and industrial IoT. In the span of three years (2016-2018), the industry has witnessed several product launches and research and development activities from software developers.



However, reluctance in adoption of industrial automation software by SMEs and lack of awareness and knowledge about different industrial automation software are some of the major challenges for the market. The emergence of automation-driven industries in developing countries and growth opportunities in industrial analytics market are the key factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the next ten years.



The industrial automation software market is broadly categorized as planning and designing management software, operation management software, maintenance and monitoring management software, and training management software. The operation management industrial automation software segment held the largest share of the overall market share in 2018. This is due to the wide adoption of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), human-machine interface (HMI) and manufacturing operations management (MOM) software among the end users.



Companies Mentioned in the Report:

ABB Ltd

Aegis Industrial Software Corporation

CANNON-Automata

Dassault Systmes

Emerson Electric CO

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Parsec Automation Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Werum IT Solutions

