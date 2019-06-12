NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aimsto present the analysis of Global Industrial Boiler Market – By Capacity : (10-150 BHP, 151-300 BHP, Above 300 BHP ), By Product : (Fire tube, Water tube), By Fuel (Coal, Natural Gas, Oil, others), By End User Industry (Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp, Chemical, Refinery, Primary Metals, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).



The global market for Industrial boilers is driven by development in manufacturing sector. Growth in industries related to chemicals, food and beverages, Textile, Pulp & Paper, Metal etc. is the prime factor which drive the demand of industrial boilers for process and power generation application. Additionally, the demand of industrial boilers in commercial spaces is also rising.



According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global Industrial Boiler Market – By Capacity (10-150 BHP, 151-300 BHP, Above 300 BHP), By Product (Fire tube, Water tube), By Fuel (Coal, Natural Gas, Oil, others), By End User Industry (Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp, Chemical, Refinery, Primary Metals, Others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)", the global industrial boiler market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 4.58% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by increasing industrial manufacturing activities in developed and emerging region. Asia Pacific region is the biggest market in the current period and expected to lead in forecast period. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by rising industrialization in emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand.



The report titled "Global Industrial Boiler Market – By Capacity (10-150 BHP, 151-300 BHP, Above 300 BHP), By Product (Fire tube, Water tube), By Fuel (Coal, Natural Gas, Oil, others), By End User Industry (Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp, Chemical, Refinery, Primary Metals, Others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Industrial boiler Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Industrial Boiler Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Industrial Boiler Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Industrial Boiler Market

• Analysis By Product - Fire Tube, Water Tube

• Analysis By Capacity: 10-150 BHP, 151-300 BHP, Above 300 BHP

• Analysis By Fuel: Coal, Natural Gas, Oil, Others

• Analysis By End User Industry: Food & Beverages, Paper & Pulp, Chemicals, Oil & Gas Refinery, Primary Metals, Other



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Industrial Boiler Market

• Analysis By Product - Fire Tube, Water Tube

• Analysis By Capacity: 10-150 BHP, 151-300 BHP, Above 300 BHP

• Analysis By Fuel: Coal, Natural Gas, Oil, Others

• Analysis By End User Industry: Food & Beverages, Paper & Pulp, Chemicals, Oil & Gas Refinery, Primary Metals, Others



Country Analysis - USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia, Rest of World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Industrial Boiler Market

• Analysis By Product - Fire Tube, Water Tube

• Analysis By Capacity: 10-150 BHP, 151-300 BHP, Above 300 BHP

• Analysis By Fuel: Coal, Natural Gas, Oil, Others

• Analysis By End User Industry: Food & Beverages, Paper & Pulp, Chemicals, Oil & Gas Refinery, Primary Metals, Others



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

• Market Trends

• Porter's Five Force Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Company Analysis - General Electric Corp., Thermax Limited, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd., AMEC Foster & Wheeler, Babcock & Wilcox, IHI Corporation, Clayton, Cleaver Brooks, Rentech Boilers,Hurst Boiler and Welding Company, Inc.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



