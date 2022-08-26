Global Industrial Cleaners and Degreasers Market Procurement - Sourcing and Intelligence Report on Price Trends, Spend & Growth Analysis| SpendEdge

Aug 26, 2022, 16:16 ET
SpendEdge's latest market research report estimates the Industrial Cleaners and Degreasers will grow at a CAGR of 5.52% by 2026. Prices will increase by 5%-7% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
The report offers a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
- Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
- Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
- Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Industrial Cleaners and Degreasers?
- What are the Industrial Cleaners and Degreasers category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?
A targeted strategic approach to Industrial Cleaners and Degreasers sourcing will provide several opportunities to buyers. However, in the absence of actionable intelligence on Industrial Cleaners and Degreasers, buyers have resulted in a transaction-based approach towards the category. The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Top-line growth
- Scalability of inputs
- Green initiatives
- Category innovations
- Supply base rationalization
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Cost savings
- Customer retention
- Reduction of TCO
- Supply assurance
- Synthetic Resins - Forecast and Analysis: The synthetic resins will grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on quality of the product, pricing, assessment of safety measures, and ability to cater to surges in demand.
- Plastic Bags and Pouches Sourcing and Procurement Report: The plastic bags and pouches, prices will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
- Dyes and Pigments- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on processing capacity, geographic presence, existence of documented production processes and quality control systems, and production capabilities and product portfolio.
This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining your Industrial Cleaners and Degreasers category management practices.
- What should be my strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for Industrial Cleaners and Degreasers category?
- Which negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
- What is the Industrial Cleaners and Degreasers procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
