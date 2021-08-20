Global Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $197.8 Billion by 2026 - Opportunities in the Adoption of Industry 4.0 Principles

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Control & Factory Automation Market by Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Component (Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printing, Process Analyzer, Machine Vision, HMI), Industry, Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial control & factory automation market size is expected to grow from USD 133.1 billion in 2021 to USD 197.8 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2026

The key factors driving the growth of the market include adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT and AI in industrial environments, emergence of connected enterprises and requirement of mass manufacturing of products, government initiatives to promote industrial automation, emphasis on industrial automation and optimum utilization of resources, and fiscal policies formulated by regional financial institutions to keep manufacturing facilities floating amidst COVID-19 crisis.

Market for industrial sensors to account for largest market share in component during the forecast period

The industrial sensors segment is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial control & factory automation market. The growth of the industrial sensors segment is driven by the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT, and the growing wireless sensors market.

Predictive maintenance is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the players in the industrial sensors market in the coming years. Predictive maintenance is enabled by 3 major solution enhancements over a traditional maintenance schedule: capturing sensor data, facilitating data communications, and making predictions. As sensors are an important part of predictive maintenance solutions, the demand for industrial sensors is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

PAM solution to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The PAM segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of PAM solutions in process and discrete industries to build a comprehensive data repository related to different equipment installed in these plants, right from their uptime performance to their life cycle cost assessment.

Oil & gas process industry to account for largest market share during the forecast period

Industrial control & factory automation solutions can enable the oil & gas industry to monitor the facilities remotely and gain insights into daily inventory and equipment conditions. Remote monitoring can compensate for the shortage of skilled workforce for collecting equipment data. It also reduces the risk to the lives of employees and improves the overall safety and efficiency of industrial workers.

Medical devices discrete industry to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the medical devices industry, industrial control & factory automation solutions help improve manufacturing processes, planning, technology assessment, third-party services, and remote support. Industrial control & factory automation technologies also help reduce recalls and wastes and increase the profitability of the companies engaged in the manufacturing of medical devices due to precision in manufacturing.

APAC is expected to capture largest market size during the forecast period

The APAC industrial control & factory automation is projected to capture the largest market size, driven by the increasing adoption of automation technologies across industrial sectors in China and India. Factory automation is increasing in China, due to high labor wages and the presence of a large number of automotive manufacturing plants. Growing population, rising standards of living, and developing economies have led to the rising demand for energy.

It is estimated that APAC could drive approximately 65% of the global energy demand by 2035, with China and India collectively expected to fulfill 40% of the demand. Oil and gas companies in North America and Europe have started investing in APAC to fulfill the growing energy demand. The increasing energy demand would lead to the development of the energy sector, including oil & gas and power industries. This, in turn, would generate demand for automation products in the APAC region.

Major players operating in the industrial control & factory automation market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Emergence of Connected Enterprises and Requirement of Mass Manufacturing of Products

Government Initiatives to Promote Industrial Automation

Adoption of Emerging Technologies Such as IoT and Ai in Industrial Environments

Emphasis on Industrial Automation and Optimum Utilization of Resources

Fiscal Policies Formulated by Regional Financial Institutions to Keep Manufacturing Facilities Floating Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Restraints

Significant Initial Capital Investments and Re-Investments for Maintenance

Fluctuations in End-Use Industries

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Adoption of Industry 4.0 Principles for Industrial Manufacturing

Increased Demand for Safety Compliance Automation Solutions

Challenges

Absence of Standardization in Industrial Communication Protocols and Interfaces

Lack of Skilled Workforce to Operate Industrial Automation Devices and Systems

Rise in Instances of Automated Cyber Attacks

Lockdowns and Social Distancing May Restrict Commercial Trade Growth in Coming Months

Case Studies

Woodside Energy Used Exr-1 Robots to Enhance Safety of Employees and Operations at Hazardous Locations

Ins Helped Arb Midstream Deploy Scada Solutions for a New Pipeline

Renishaw Helped Hieta Move Metal Additive Manufacturing (Am) from Prototype Manufacture into Commercial Production for Its Specialist Range of Heat Exchangers

Emerson Helped Crude Oil Producer to Reduce Operational Costs Using Pressure Transmitters

Aveva Helped City of Barcelona Effectively Manage Resources and Integrate New Processes and Facilities

Technology Analysis

Optimizing Steel Production with Ai

Augmented Reality in Industrial Control and Factory Automation

Blockchain in Factories of Future

5G and Multi-Access Edge Computing (Mec) Will Help Keep Factory Workers Informed

Maximum Utilization Using Predictive Maintenance

Energy Management for Smart Factories

Transformation of Smart Factories Requires Edge Computing

Predictive Supply Chain in Factory Automation

Protecting Smart Production Lines

Digital Twin as Foundation of Industry 4.0

IoT Connectivity for Industrial Control and Factory Automation

Company Profiles

Key Players

ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

General Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation

Honeywell

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Endress+Hauser

Fanuc Corporation

Wika

Dwyer Instruments

Stratasys

3D Systems Corporation



Other Players

Fuji Electric

Hitachi

Krohne

Azbil

Vega Grieshaber

Danfoss

Tegan Innovations

Win-911 Software

Pinpoint Information Systems

Progea

Chaos Prime

Inxpect S.P.A.

Algolux

Inuitive

Eave

Canaria

Fuelics

Triditive

Ultimaker

Roboze S.P.A.

Nano Dimension

Softgripping

Deep Learning Robotics

Pick-It 3D

Onrobot

Trivision

Zivid

Enersis

Clevest

