Global Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Market Report 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $435.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
Jan 25, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Chemical & Petrochemical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$720.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food & Beverage Industry segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $435.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products market in the U. S. is estimated at US$435.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$357.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Water & Wastewater Industry Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global Water & Wastewater Industry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$215 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$295.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$231.8 Million by the year 2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Food & Beverage Industry (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Food & Beverage Industry (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Food & Beverage Industry (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Water & Wastewater Industry (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Water & Wastewater Industry (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Water & Wastewater Industry (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Pharmaceutical Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Pharmaceutical Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Pharmaceutical Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
- Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
- Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 54
