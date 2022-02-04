Global Industrial Design Services Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Design Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Design Services Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Industrial Design Services estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by fast-paced industrialization and growing spending pattern of customers. The rapid industrialization has been fueling demand particularly for machinery and equipment design services. As an increasing number of companies develop goods and adopt automation to streamline their production processes for bolstering their global presence, they are likely to invest heavily in machinery and equipment, and as a result would require industrial design services for designing machinery and equipment.

The demand is also benefitting from sustainability and recyclability initiatives undertaken in major industries, as an increasing number of companies award designing projects and contracts to industrial design service providers. Further, the advancements in medical technology and need for interconnected devices for gathering patient data to make informed decisions has created opportunity for industrial design service providers to develop portable designs for devices to ease the tasks of healthcare workers.



Product Design, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Model Design & Fabrication segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 31.9% share of the global Industrial Design Services market. Since product design typically works as a key differentiating factor in an industry, and often is used for attracting customers, the need for companies to have conceptual product designs for the each of the markets they operate in is expected to play a major role in shaping the global industrial design services market.

This need compels companies, including those in FMGC, consumer electronics, and food and beverage businesses among others, to allot huge funds annually for the research and development of new product designs to bolster their sales and bottom-line.

Model Design & Fabrication Segment to Reach $937.3 Million by 2026

In the global Model Design & Fabrication segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$560.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$764.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$121.5 Million by the year 2026.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

Design Industry in the Post-Pandemic Era

Industrial Design: A Prelude

An Introduction to Industrial Design Services

Product Design Service

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Analysis by Type: Product Design Services to Flourish as Companies Seek Competitive Edge

Regional Analysis

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 85 Featured)

BUSSE Design+Engineering GmbH

DesignworksUSA, Inc.

Frog Design Inc.

IDEO

PDD Group Ltd.

RKS Design, Inc.

Smart Design

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Various Components of Critical Importance in Industrial Engineering and Designing Services

Key Industrial Design Trends in Brief

Generative Design Takes Industrial Design Market by Storm

Growing Significance of Evoking Emotion in Customers to Create Product Sensation

Advanced Tools Expected to Revolutionize Design

Digital Engineering Push in the Post COVID-19 Period to Revive Opportunities for Industrial Design Services

IoT Integration to Fuel Demand for Industrial Design Services

Green Engineering, Environmental Sustainability to Create Demand for Design Services

Energy-Efficient Design Gets Prominence

Role of Industrial Designers in Manufacturing Process

Manufacturing Supply Chain Affected by the Pandemic

Big Data Provides Real-Time Data for Faster Decision Making, thus Transforming Industrial Design Services

Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Engineering Gaining Prominence

Relevance in Automotive Industry

Established Use in Aerospace & Defense Sector

Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well

Key Challenges faced by the Industrial Design Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 85

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgcmd9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets