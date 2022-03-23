Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market to 2025 - Analysis by Product Type and Region

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market: Analysis by Product Type, By Region Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global industrial emission control systems market by value, by product type, by region, etc.

The report provides a regional analysis of the industrial emission control systems market, including the following regions: Asia Pacific (China and Rest of Asia Pacific), North America (the US and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France and Rest of Europe), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the industrial emission control systems market.



The report also assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global industrial emission control systems market has also been forecasted till 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global industrial emission control systems market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of emission control systems produce different types of products to cater to the needs of various sectors. The key players of the industrial emission control systems market are General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Mitsubishi Power), Johnson Matthey, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

The industrial emission control systems refer to devices that monitor and reduce the level of emissions released by various industries. Industrial segments, such as power plants, refineries, cement plants, mining & metals, chemical industries, and others use these systems to protect the environment from the release of harmful pollutants. Industrial emission control systems work in a number of ways. They capture and hold onto pollutants, or they keep the industry's emission level at or under legal limits.



The major reasons to use industrial emission control systems is to protect the human health; to prevent economic wastes; to increase worker productivity; to help in preventing climate change; and to reduce mortality levels.



The industrial emission control systems market can be segmented on the basis of product type (Electrostatic Precipitators, Fabric Filters, Scrubbers, Cyclone Separators, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Systems, and Others); and application (Power Plants, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Cement, Metal, Iron and Steel, Automotive, and Others).



The global industrial emission control systems market has increased significantly during recent years and projections are made that the market would rise in the coming years as well. The industrial emission control systems market is expected to increase due to growing industrial activities, rising construction activities, increase in usage of coal for power generation, increasing level of air pollution, stringent environment regulations, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, high cost involved, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market by Product Type (Electrostatic Precipitators, Catalytic Systems, Fabric Filters, Scrubbers, Cyclone Separators, and Others)

3.1.3 Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market: Product Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Electrostatic Precipitators Industrial Emission Control Systems Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Catalytic Industrial Emission Control Systems Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Fabric Filters Industrial Emission Control Systems Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Scrubbers Industrial Emission Control Systems Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Cyclone Separators Industrial Emission Control Systems Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Others Industrial Emission Control Systems Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Air Quality

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Emission Control Systems Industry



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Growing Industrial Activities

6.1.2 Rising Construction Activities

6.1.3 Increase in Usage of Coal for Power Generation

6.1.4 Increasing Level of Air Pollution

6.1.5 Stringent Environment Regulations

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Economic Slowdown

6.2.2 High Cost Involved

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Escalating Infrastructure Investments

6.3.2 Technological Advancements



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses



8. Company Profiles

8.1 General Electric Company

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Mitsubishi Power)

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Johnson Matthey

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

