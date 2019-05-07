Global Industrial Fabric Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.12% by 2024

DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Fabric Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial fabric market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% to reach US$151.561 billion by 2024, from US$113.868 billion in 2018. Industrial fabrics are different from textile fabrics as they have greater strength, durability and resistance to harsh conditions. They are used in an extensive range of automotive, printing, filtering and processing applications. Growing use of industrial fabric in construction, automotive and transportation, and aerospace is driving the market growth. Geotextile, a type of permeable industrial fabric, is increasingly gaining traction in the market owing to its burgeoning use in construction sector. Thus, growing construction activity across the globe is augmenting the demand for industrial fabrics. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to burgeoning use of these fabrics in the automotive design so as to produce light weight vehicles. Evolving trend of manufacturing light weight vehicles will bolster the industrial fabric market growth.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Industrial Fabric Market by Type

5.1. Fiberglass

5.2. Aramid

5.3. Carbon

5.4. Vinyl

5.5. Others



6. Industrial Fabric Market by End-User Industry

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Construction

6.3. Aerospace

6.4. Transportation

6.5. Others



7. Industrial Fabric Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. South Africa

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Forbo International Sa

9.2. Habasit

9.3. Toray Industries, Inc.

9.4. Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc.

9.5. Dupont

9.6. W. Barnet Gmbh & Co. Kg

9.7. Johns Manville

9.8. Fitesa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bz9j1l

