Global Industrial Inclination Sensors Market 2018-2022 - Growing M&A Activity in Construction Industry Gaining Momentum
10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Inclination Sensors Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial inclination sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Industrial Inclination Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the new safety regulations pertaining to inclination sensors and MEWPs. A MEWP refers to any vehicle that lifts a person to a specified position. Bucket lifts, scissor lifts, boom lifts, and vehicle-mounted boom buckets are considered as MEWPs.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the falling prices of industrial sensors. The increase in the adoption of inclination sensors in the industrial sector is mainly driven by the need to reduce costs. The installation of inclination sensors not only takes less time but also costs less owing to technical advances and easy assembling options that sensor manufacturers provide to end-users.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the downturn in mining industry. The downturn in the mining industry is posing a major threat to the global industrial inclination sensors market.
Key vendors
- Balluff
- Baumer
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- SICK
- TE Connectivity
- Turck
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Mining and construction industry
- Automotive and transportation industry
- Aerospace and defense industry
- Telecommunications industry
- Others
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- New safety regulations pertaining to inclination sensors and MEWPs
- Growing M&A activity in construction industry
- Inclination sensors based on MEMS technology
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tb8vl4/global_industrial?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets