Global Industrial Internet of Things Technology and Managed Services Market 2018-2023: Focus on the Convergence of AI, 5G, Blockchain, and Edge Computing with IoT Facilitates

The "Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) by IoT Technology and Managed Services 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research also evaluates data and device management infrastructure technologies as well as the factors driving market needs for data and device management solutions and managed services. This report also addresses key IoT integration areas that impact data and device management including 5G, artificial intelligence, and edge computing.





For example, Our findings indicate that no major industry vertical will be without real-time, edge computing driven data strategy by 2023 with up to 64% of all segments implementing at least one IoT related real-time data service offering by 2025. The includes detailed forecasts by Region (including major countries within each region), Service Type, and Sector, Organization, and Deployment Model. In addition, the report provides forecast for each major integration opportunity area including 5G, artificial intelligence, and edge computing. These forecasts cover the period 2018 to 2023.





The Internet of Things (IoT) involves a substantial breadth and depth of technologies, many of which require careful integration and orchestration. Leading managed service providers are looking beyond core Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications towards more advanced services that involve IoT platform and device mediation, data management, and application coordination. M2M messaging itself is evolving to a more flat hierarchical structure with edge computing networks, which will require managed privacy and security services to ensure data integrity and asset protection. In addition, introduction of artificial intelligence into end-point nodes and edge computing equipment will be required to assure that autonomous actions do not compromise enterprise assets, clients, products or services. These services will become increasingly necessary for enterprise and industrial organizations that wish to fully leverage IoT technologies.







This research is critical to identifying opportunities for R&D, technology integration, and development of new solutions and applications across industry segments. Our findings, insights, data and forecasts are also a key part of capitalizing upon the market for new and enhanced hardware, software, platforms, and services for emerging IoT networks and systems. In support of these goals, the report provides critical analysis about IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2018 to 2023.







This research also represents the most comprehensive research covering core IoT hardware, software, and firmware as well as supporting technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Mobile Edge Computing. The report evaluates leading vendors, products, and services offerings. The quantitative portion of the report provides detailed forecasts for the global and regional IoT technology market for 2018 to 2023. The report also includes specific industry recommendations in key areas such as artificial intelligence hardware, software and services.







Select Report Findings:

The APAC region will lead the IoT technology market through 2023

The combined global IoT technology market will reach $869.9B USD by 2023

by 2023 Over 87 billion semiconductors and embedded devices will be shipped in support of IoT by 2023

The convergence of AI, 5G, Blockchain, and Edge Computing with IoT facilitates a multi-billion dollar market

Report Benefits:

Understand cloud computing in IoT including MEC

Identify leading IoT hardware, software, and service providers

Identify IoT technology components and their role within IoT ecosystem

Understand IoT technology convergence with AI, Edge Computing, 5G, and Blockchain

Identify market opportunities globally, regionally, and by industry vertical for IoT technology

Key Topics Covered:





Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Technologies, Solutions, Applications and Services Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023







1 Introduction







2 Executive Summary







3 Overview







4 IIoT Technologies







5 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023







6 Company Analysis







IoT Technology by Component, Infrastructure, Software, Platform, Application, Service, and Industry Verticals 2018 - 2023







1 Introduction







2 Overview







3 Technology and Value Chain Analysis







4 IoT Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023







5 Company Analysis







6 Conclusions and Recommendations







Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services: Market Outlook and Forecast for IoT Data and Device Managed Services 2018 - 2023







1 Executive Summary







2 IoT Solutions in Need of Data Management







3 IoT Data Infrastructure Management







4 IoT Device Infrastructure Management







5 Market Driver: IoT Data Analytics is a Huge Opportunity







6 Market Driver: Need for Effective IoT Device Management







7 IoT Data and Device Managed Service Market Analysis and Forecasts







8 Conclusions and Recommendations







9 Appendix: Additional Managed Service Consideration Areas





Companies Mentioned





Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc.

Amazon Inc. (AWS)

Analog Devices Inc.

ARM Limited

Ayla Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems

Express Logic Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric (GE)

General Vision Inc.

Google Inc.

Helium Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rohm Semiconductor

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

SAP

SAS Institute Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Symantec Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

XILINX Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4v44qq/global_industrial?w=5

