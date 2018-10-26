Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market 2019-2023: Increasing Focus on Providing End-to-End Services

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.64% during the period 2019-2023.

Global Industrial IoT Gateway Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of industrial IoT gateway solutions across the globe.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing focus on providing end-to-end services. The rising need for IoT gateway architecture to enhance the effective interaction between machines with increased data sets is expected to augment the growth of the global industrial IoT gateway market over the next few years.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in demand for IoT gateway devices. Most of the end-users are shifting their focus towards predictive maintenance as it helps in reducing production downtime and increases operational efficiency which is going favor the growth of the global industrial IoT gateway market.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high installation cost due to the need for multiple gateways. Multiple gateways for a single network increase the overall cost for the end-users which is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

Advantech

ASUSTeK Computer (AAEON Technologies)

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Process - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Discrete - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

