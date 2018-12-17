Global Industrial IoT Market 2018-2023: A Collection of 21 Reports Featuring 462 Companies
The "Industrial IoT Market by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Computing, Connectivity, Device Management, IIoT Solutions, Modified Reality, Robotics, Applications, Industry Verticals, and Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research provides analysis of all key technologies anticipated to support IIoT along with forecasts for each individual technology/solution market. This includes detailed forecasts for 2018 through 2023.
The Industrial IoT (IIoT) market is much more than the sum of its parts, but its parts alone can be daunting, especially considering how emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and modified reality is being rapidly integrated into industrial processes. AI alone is anticipated to dramatically reduce costs and improve processes as well as facilitate completely new products and services that improve production, quality, and the producer-supplier relationship.
Key Topics Covered:
Artificial Intelligence Market by Platforms, Components, Deployment Mode, Applications, and Industry Verticals
1 Introduction
2 Overview
3 Technology and Impact Analysis
4 Market and Application Analysis
5 Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023
6 AI Embedded IoT Device and Things Deployment Forecasts 2018 - 2023
7 Company Analysis
8 Conclusions and Recommendations
Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2018 - 2023
1 Introduction
2 Overview
3 AI Technology in Big Data and IoT
4 AI Technology Application and Use Case
5 AI Technology Impact on Vertical Market
6 AI Predictive Analytics in Vertical Industry
7 AI Solution in Big Data and IoT Market Forecast 2018 - 2023
8 AI Embedded Connected IoT Device and Things 2018 - 2023
9 Company Analysis
10 Conclusions and Recommendations
11 Appendix
The Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Big Data Challenges and Opportunities
4 Big Data Technology and Business Case
5 Key Sectors for Big Data
6 The Big Data Value Chain
7 Big Data Analytics
8 Standardization and Regulatory Initiatives
9 Global Markets and Forecasts for Big Data
10 Key Big Data Players
11 Appendix: Big Data Support of Streaming IoT Data
IoT Technology by Component, Infrastructure, Software, Platform, Application, Service, and Industry Verticals
1 Introduction
2 Overview
3 Technology and Value Chain Analysis
4 IoT Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023
5 Company Analysis
6 Conclusions and Recommendations
Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT 2018 - 2023
1 Overview
2 IIoT Cloud Computing Ecosystem
3 Industrial IoT Cloud Computing Market
4 IIoT Cloud Connected Devices/Things Forecasts
5 Company Analysis
6 Conclusions and Recommendations
Cloud Computing Services, Platforms, Infrastructure and Everything as a Service 2018 - 2023
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Cloud Computing Technology and Markets
4 Global Cloud Computing Market Outlook
5 Cloud Services in IoT
6 Carrier Cloud Services
7 Important Cloud Computing Industry Developments
8 Appendix: Fundamentals of Cloud Computing
9 Appendix: MEC Technology and Solutions
Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC): Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture
4 MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities
5 MEC Ecosystem
6 MEC Application and Service Strategies
7 MEC Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023
8 Conclusions and Recommendations
9 Appendix: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue 2018 - 2023
Serverless Computing Market by Technology, Use Case, Application, and Industry Verticals 2018 - 2023
1 Introduction
2 Technology and Market Analysis
3 Application and Value Chain Analysis
4 Company Analysis
5 Serverless Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts
6 Conclusions and Recommendations
5G Technology Assessment, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2018 - 2030
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction to 5G Technology
3 5G Enabling Technologies
4 5G Regulatory Contributions
5 5G Service Applications in M2M and IoT Environment
6 5G Ecosystem
7 5G Standardization and Research
8 5G Vendors and Company Analysis
9 5G Investment and Subscription Forecast
10 5G Implication for Telecom Industry
11 Conclusions and Recommendations
12 Appendix: The role and Importance of HetNets in 5G
Network Slicing in 5G Networks 2018 - 2023
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis and Forecasts
4 Conclusions and Recommendations
5G Technology and Solutions for IoT: Ecosystem Analysis, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2020 - 2025
1 Introduction
2 5G IoT Ecosystem Analysis
3 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts
4 5G IoT Device and Things Market Analysis and Forecasts
5 Company Analysis
6 Conclusions and Recommendations
Industrial IoT and 5G: Emerging Technologies, Solutions, Market Outlook and Forecasts
1 Introduction
2 IIoT 5G Application Scenarios
3 IIoT 5G Market Forecasts
4 Industrial IoT 5G Platforms, Solutions, and Initiatives
5 Conclusions and Recommendations
5G New Radio (NR) Networks for Private IoT Networks and Industrial Automation
1 Introduction
2 Private LTE Network
3 Private 5G NR Access Network
4 Conclusions and Recommendations
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Technologies, Solutions, Applications and Services Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Overview
4 IIoT Technologies
5 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023
6 Company Analysis
IoT Device Management Market: Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government IoT Device Provisioning, Administration, Surveillance, Maintenance and Analytics 2018 - 2023
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Overview
4 Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023
5 IoT Device Management Service Delivery Analysis
6 IoT Device Management Company and Solution Analysis
Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Augmented Reality Ecosystem
4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Drivers and Opportunities
5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts
6 Company Analysis
7 Conclusions and Recommendations
Virtual Reality (VR) Marketplace: VR Technologies, Companies, Solutions, Devices, Components, Applications and Services 2018 - 2023
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Overview
4 VR Ecosystem Analysis
5 VR Market Forecasts
6 VR Company Analysis
7 Conclusions and Recommendations
Teleoperation and Telerobotics: Technologies and Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2018 - 2023
1 Executive Summary
2 Overview
3 Automation and Robotics in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
4 Teleoperation and Telerobotics
5 Role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Automation
6 Impact of Teleoperation and Telerobotics
7 Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Edge Networks
8 Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market Analysis and Forecasts
9 Conclusions and Recommendations
10 Appendix: Digital Twin Product and Service Ecosystem
Cloud Robotics Technologies, Solutions, Challenges, and Market Opportunities 2018 - 2023
1 Introduction
2 Enabling Technologies
3loud Robotics Ecosystem Analysis
4 Company Analysis
5 Cloud Robotics Market Forecast 2018 - 2023
6 Conclusions and Recommendations
Global Robotics Equipment, Components, Solutions, Applications, and Services for Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Markets 2018 - 2023
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Robotics Companies and Solutions
4 Robotics Market Analysis and Forecast
5 Conclusions and Recommendations
Smart Machines in Enterprise and Industrial IoT: Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023
1 Introduction
2 Smart Machine Ecosystem
3 Smart Machine Market Analysis and Forecasts
4 Company Analysis
5 Conclusions and Recommendations
