Global Industrial IoT Market (2021 to 2026) - Predictive Maintenance of Machinery Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial IoT Market by Device & Technology, Connectivity Type, Software, Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Metals & Mining, Agriculture), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IIoT market size is expected to grow from USD 76.7 billion in 2021 to USD 106.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The growth of the IIoT sector is driven by factors such as technological advancements in semiconductor and electronic devices, increased use of cloud computing platforms, standardization of IPv6, and support from governments of different countries for R&D activities related to IIoT.
Networking technology to hold the largest share of the IIoT market in 2026.
Networking technology is expected to hold the largest share of the IIoT industry by device & technology in 2026. Both wired and wireless technologies are integral for machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity to gather real-time data from industrial machinery across different geographies.
Market for manufacturing to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
Owing to the increasing adoption of new technologies, such as global positioning systems, remote sensing, and variable rate technology, in precision farming, the IIoT market for the agriculture vertical is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period.
APAC to hold the largest share of the IIoT industry during the forecast period.
APAC is expected to be the largest market for IIoT during the forecast period. Dense population and growing per capita income, along with large-scale industrialization and urbanization, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the IIoT market in APAC.
